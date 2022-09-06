New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Shohei Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season, Mike Trout also went deep and Jose Suarez threw three-hit ball in seven innings as the Los Angeles Angels beat the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 on Monday night.

Luis Rengifo had a career-high four hits and drove in a run for the Angels, who had their second-highest offensive performance of the season with 16 hits.

It will be the seventh time this year that Ohtani and Trout have played in the same game. Tyler Alexander’s (3-9) solo shot to left field in the fifth was his 30th home run, reaching that plateau in his 12-year career.

It was the ninth time the Angels had two players with at least 30 homers in a season. Ohtani had 32, including a two-run line drive in the third and a 416-foot solo drive in the seventh.

The two-way phenom from Japan — who has three hits and three RBIs — is second in the American League in home runs, 22 behind New York Yankees slugger and fellow AL MVP contender Aaron Judge.

Trout also had three hits and drove in a run. He is batting .302 (19 for 63) with six home runs since missing 28 games with left rib swelling.

Suarez (6-6) has gone seven innings with seven earned runs in 17 starts this season. The left-hander won his second straight start and is 5-3 since the All-Star break.

Detroit rookie Riley Green snapped his 13-game hitting streak.

Alexander allowed seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Late relief

Tigers rookie utility player Cody Clemens, son of Roger Clemens, ended up pitching for the second time in three days with the game available.

Clemens worked one inning and allowed one run on three hits. He hit Ohtani with what appeared to be a 68 mph effusive pitch.

Cody Clemens has pitched six times this year and has given up three runs on 10 hits in six innings. Ohtani’s strikeout was his first of the season.

Trainer’s room

Tigers: INF Jonathan Schoop (sprained right ankle) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo after playing in two games over the weekend at Class A West Michigan. Manager AJ Hinch said Scoop is progressing toward being activated for this weekend’s series in Kansas City.

ANGELS: OF Mickey Moniak (fractured left middle finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Next

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.17 ERA) threw five hitless innings to beat the Angels on Aug. 21.

Angels: RHP Mike Meyers (1-1, 5.17 ERA) will make his 21st appearance and third start of the season.