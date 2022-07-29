closer
The Los Angeles Angels boast some of the most talented players in Major League Baseball, including Shohei Ohtani and three-time MVP Mike Trout.

However, they are 42-57 and likely to miss the postseason for the eighth straight year.

Los Angeles Angels hitter Shohei Ohtani at bat during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

With the trade deadline less than a week away, there is now speculation that Ohtani could be on the block. At the very least, though, he’s set to hit free agency after the 2023 season.

Ohtani was asked directly if he wanted to stay with the Angels short-term and long-term, and he wasn’t very interested.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Shohei Ohtani came to the Angels’ rescue and threw 7 innings to stop a 14-game slide.

“No matter where I’m playing, I just want to give it my all, try to win the ballgame in front of me,” Ohtani said, via The Athletic. “I’m with the Angels right now. And I’m very grateful for what they’ve done. I really love the team. I love my teammates. I’m an Angel right now and I can really focus at this point.”

No matter what star they bring in (they brought in Anthony Rendon before the 2020 season), the Angels keep losing.

Angels 5-9 hitters have the lowest batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage in baseball and the second-fewest RBI. While their pitching has actually been somewhat average this year, it has hurt them in years past (Ohtani aside).

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, #17, throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Not only were they losing games, but they were also on the verge of losing the most interesting player the game has ever seen.