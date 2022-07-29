New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Los Angeles Angels boast some of the most talented players in Major League Baseball, including Shohei Ohtani and three-time MVP Mike Trout.

However, they are 42-57 and likely to miss the postseason for the eighth straight year.

With the trade deadline less than a week away, there is now speculation that Ohtani could be on the block. At the very least, though, he’s set to hit free agency after the 2023 season.

Ohtani was asked directly if he wanted to stay with the Angels short-term and long-term, and he wasn’t very interested.

“No matter where I’m playing, I just want to give it my all, try to win the ballgame in front of me,” Ohtani said, via The Athletic. “I’m with the Angels right now. And I’m very grateful for what they’ve done. I really love the team. I love my teammates. I’m an Angel right now and I can really focus at this point.”

No matter what star they bring in (they brought in Anthony Rendon before the 2020 season), the Angels keep losing.

Angels 5-9 hitters have the lowest batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage in baseball and the second-fewest RBI. While their pitching has actually been somewhat average this year, it has hurt them in years past (Ohtani aside).

Not only were they losing games, but they were also on the verge of losing the most interesting player the game has ever seen.