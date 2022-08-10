New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Los Angeles Angels It may be on pace to miss the postseason for the eighth straight year, but the team from Orange County certainly has a show-stopper at the plate and on the mound.

double star Shohei Ohtani hits another milestone On Tuesday, Babe Ruth became the only two players in baseball history to hit at least 10 home runs and win 10 games in a single season. The last time only 16 teams in Major League Baseball accomplished that feat was in 1918.

A 5-1 win over the Oakland A’s on Tuesday. Ohtani threw six scoreless innings — striking out five and allowing four hits — and launched his 25th home run of the season in the seventh inning.

“I think every time we come out he does something special,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “You try not to take what we see every night for granted, but it’s amazing to be a part of it. These things we don’t take lightly.”

Ohtani’s solo shot was the 118th of his five-year career, passing Ichiro Suzuki for second place on the all-time home run list by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani is now 57 dingers behind Hideki Matsui, who hit 175 career home runs, for first on the list.

“Obviously we’re very different hitters, but I’d be really honored if I passed Ichiro,” Ohtani said through a translator.

Ohtani’s two-way feats on the diamond took baseball by storm, hitting 46 home runs and winning the 2021 AL MVP after winning nine games on the mound. His ability to pitch and hit continues to amaze his baseball colleagues.

“After that home run today, I turned to the umpire and the third base coach and said, ‘I don’t know how he’s going to do it,'” A’s third baseman Vimal Machin said. “Being an elite player who can throw over 100 mph overall and hit the ball the way he does, I can’t even describe it. I wish I could do that. What he does is amazing.”

Although Ohtani continues to amaze, the Angels’ inability to put a winning team around the star of their generation will once again see LA miss the postseason, except for a miraculous turnaround.

After going 24-13 to start the season, the Angels fell off the playoff map, firing head coach Joe Maddon in June during a 12-game losing streak.

Los Angeles is currently 48-63, 23 games back in first place in the AL West.

