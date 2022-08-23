New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After 20 years, Owner of the Los Angeles Angels Arte Moreno will explore selling the team.

Moreno, 76, bought Angels from The Walt Disney Company in 2003 for $184 million. The team is currently valued at over $2 billion.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons,” Moreno said in a statement.

“As an organization, we’ve worked to provide our fans with an affordable and family-friendly ballpark experience while fielding competitive lineups that include some of the game’s all-time greats.

“While this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved much thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that the time is now. Throughout this process, we will continue to serve the best interests of the franchise. Our fans, employees, players and business partners.”

The Angels have retained Galatioto Sports Partners as their financial advisor as they explore the possibility of a sale.

During Moreno’s tenure as owner of the Angels, the team won six division titles and went to the postseason six times. But the Angels have failed to reach the postseason since the 2014 season, trying in particular the last seven years. The Angels have finished under .500 every season since 2015.

In the month of June, LA manager Joe Maddon was fired During a 12-game losing streak, third base coach Phil Nevin was named interim manager. Since replacing Maddon as manager, the Angels are 25-41, 18 games under .500.

According to The Orange Country Register, the Angels’ lease to continue playing at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California runs through 2029.