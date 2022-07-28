New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mike Trout couldn’t be on the field, which is a real shame for him, his team, and baseball fans across the country.

On Wednesday, things seemed to take a turn for the worse for Trout as it was revealed he was suffering from a “pretty rare” back condition.

Los Angeles Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad broke the news to reporters, saying even a famous back surgeon hadn’t seen “a lot of these.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“And for this to happen in a baseball player — he’s gearing up for hitting, swinging every day, and then we have to take into account playing in the outfield, diving for balls, jumping. Into the wall — things like that. There’s a lot of things that exacerbate it. But this The doctor didn’t see much.”

Fans expected the worst – the careers of David Wright, Matt Harvey and others were ruined by back injuries; However, Trout quickly shut it down.

“I appreciate all the prayer requests, but my career is not over,” he joked.

Trout admitted the situation is something he “needs to stay on top of,” but when asked if he has any long-term concerns, he kept it simple.

“No no no.”

“I think that’s a bit of an exaggeration…” Trout added. “I don’t worry about it, it’s just one [of those] Things, you play, you swing a lot and things pop up.”

Mike Trout Will Not Play In All-Star Game, Will Captain Team USA In World Baseball Classic

He said he hopes to return this season and has already made significant progress.

“That’s my goal,” he said. “I’m going to see the doctor on Sunday, and from there…the last couple of days, it’s been a big step. I’m excited with the way it’s going. I’m happy with it.”

The 10-time All Star is a candidate to win his fourth AL MVP award this season after hitting .320 with a 1.095 OPS in his first 43 games. Since then, however, he’s hit just .209, perhaps due to him — by his own admission — playing through an injury. The Angels fell back to the AL West and the rest of the league with a 42-56 record.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Trout hasn’t played in more than 140 games in a season since 2016 and is currently back on the injured list. He played only 36 matches last season.

The Athletic contributed to this report