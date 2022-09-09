New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two international prospects are reportedly suing the Los Angeles Angels in Dominican Republic court, alleging the MLB organization reneged on verbal agreements to sign them.

Attorneys for Willie Faunas and Kyderson Pavone had a hearing on Aug. 31 to continue their lawsuit alleging they agreed to deals with the Angels worth $1.8 million and $425,000, respectively, according to ESPN.

At the time, Faunas was 14 years old and Pavone was 15. A change in the organization’s front office caused those deals to fall through.

There is a video of Angels employees saying they want to sign Pavone, ESPN reported.

Fanas, a switch-hitting outfielder, is asking for $17 million, while Pavone, an infielder, is asking for $4.25 million.

“I’m very good with them,” Fanas told ESPN. “I don’t know how they could do it.”

There are very limited regulations by the league when it comes to scouting and signing international prospects, which is why those from countries like the Dominican Republic often “reach handshake deals” at a young age. But those deals don’t become permanent until they turn 16, putting Pavone in that bracket while Fanas is two years away.

The signing date was supposed to be January 15, 2021, but the Angels backed out less than a month before that date.

“If these players don’t present this claim to a judge, it will happen again,” Jose Jerez, the lawyer representing the prospects, told ESPN. “It’s a matter of conscience. It’s important. People need to know that this type of contract exists. If it doesn’t have consequences, it will continue in the future. If Major League Baseball doesn’t force teams to honor their contracts, this ruling doesn’t necessarily stop the practice, but it sets a precedent. That’s what we’re following.” — an example.”

The Dominican legal system puts more stock in oral contracts than do courts in the United States. If a judge deems oral agreements binding, the landscape changes completely.

“We understand that the law is on our side,” Jerez said. “Our clients have not breached their obligations and they have fulfilled all of their obligations. Anaheim, they unilaterally changed their position without our consent.”

Such cases could be resolved when MLB negotiates its latest collective bargaining agreement with the MLB Players Association. An international draft was brought up but never agreed upon.

Fanas and Pavone have since completed 16 years And both signed elsewhere. Faunas joined the New York Mets, who hired former Angels GM Billy Eppler for $1.5 million in January 2022. Pavone signed with the Texas Rangers for $150,000.