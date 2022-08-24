New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber owns it Withdraws from US Open And will take time off the courts after announcing her pregnancy on Wednesday.

Kerber, 34, took to Twitter to share the news, saying she was “taking a break from touring the world as a tennis player” for what she called “the best possible reason.”

“I really wanted to Play [U.S. Open] But in the end I decided that two against one wasn’t a fair competition,” she said in a series of tweets. “New York has often been a turning point in my career and this year looks to be no different in some way! “

“From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and being #1 in the world… [U.S. Open] have [sic] A special place in my heart and I want to say goodbye to you all at court before I’m away on tour for a while,” she added.

The German tennis player won the Australian Open in 2016 and rose to the world No. 1 position and the US Open. In 2018 she became the Wimbledon champion and reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the second time in her career.

“Being a professional athlete means everything to me, but I’m grateful to be on a new path. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time,” Kerber wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Thank you for your continued support – it means everything to me.”

Kerber last played at Wimbledon this year, where she fell in the third round. She is currently ranked 52nd in the world.