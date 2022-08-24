closer
Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber owns it Withdraws from US Open And will take time off the courts after announcing her pregnancy on Wednesday.

Kerber, 34, took to Twitter to share the news, saying she was “taking a break from touring the world as a tennis player” for what she called “the best possible reason.”

“I really wanted to Play [U.S. Open] But in the end I decided that two against one wasn’t a fair competition,” she said in a series of tweets. “New York has often been a turning point in my career and this year looks to be no different in some way! “

Angelique Kerber of Germany faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich during their women's singles third round match on Day 6 of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2022 in Paris.

(Ryan Pierce/Getty Images)

“From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and being #1 in the world… [U.S. Open] have [sic] A special place in my heart and I want to say goodbye to you all at court before I’m away on tour for a while,” she added.

Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates with the trophy after defeating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on day thirteen of the 2016 US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. September 10, 2016 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.

(Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The German tennis player won the Australian Open in 2016 and rose to the world No. 1 position and the US Open. In 2018 she became the Wimbledon champion and reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the second time in her career.

“Being a professional athlete means everything to me, but I’m grateful to be on a new path. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time,” Kerber wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Thank you for your continued support – it means everything to me.”

Angelique Kerber of Germany fights Johanna Larsson of Sweden during their women's singles round two match at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2018 US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2018 in Flushing, Queens, New York. the city

(Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kerber last played at Wimbledon this year, where she fell in the third round. She is currently ranked 52nd in the world.

