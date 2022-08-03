Angelino to Brighton? Vardy at Chelsea?

HOURjoined Manchester spent several years on loan as a teenager in New York, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda, angelino He must have enjoyed the chance to start over when he signed for PSV Eindhoven in 2018. This fresh start lasted exactly one season before City re-signed him and then pretty much let him loiter on the bench. Now, having fled to RB Leipzig, it looks like he’s being pulled back into the club’s orbit again. with the city and Chelsea vying to sign Mark Cucurella, Brighton are now considering Angelino as his replacement.

Should Cucurella end up at the Etihad – and Chelsea appear to be doing everything they can to prevent that from happening – City would feel justified in switching to Angelino, at the time a 24-year-old Spanish left-back, only to to sign the 24-year-old Spanish left-back a year later. Transfer strategists call this the long game. Humorous, superficial comparisons aside between two different players, Angelino is not the only player trying to get out of City’s transfer carousel. With their hopes of signing Cucurella hanging in the balance, they have started negotiations with Anderlecht – you guessed it! – Spanish left back Sergio Gomez.

To be fair, Gomez is only 21, which makes him a good long-term investment. This cannot be said about Jamie Vardywho is now 35 years old, allegedly associated with Manchester United and Chelsea, both looking for reinforcements ahead. Is he the future front line of either side? No, he doesn’t. Will it be a lot of fun? Undoubtedly, yes.

Elsewhere, with clubs rushing to loan out their replacement centre-backs, Chelsea seem to Malang Sarr would prefer to move to Monaco above Fulham. Sun, sea and spend most of the season on sparkling white yachts playing in the icy fog over the Thames? If this seems like an easy decision, well, maybe that’s because it is. Meanwhile, after surviving the 2021-2022 campaign in the recently released All or Nothing: Arsenal, Paul Marie decided that he would like to be loaned out immediately Monza with a commitment to buy.

Until Antonio Conte loses hope of signing Nicolo Zaniolo from Romahe has other options in case Jose Mourinho makes life difficult Tottenham. One of them Adam Traorewho returned to Wolves after failing to secure a permanent move to Barcelona. In a more specific development, brentford received an offer of £16.7m for Mikkel Damsgaard accepted Sampdoria. Thomas Frank has named the Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen’s successor.

With a pleasant recap, we return to Etihad and the news that Phil Foden agreed a new contract worth £225,000 a week. At the very least, someone gets a pay raise above the rate of inflation.