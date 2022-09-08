New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s feud over French winery Chateau Miraval has turned ugly, with the actress accusing her ex-husband of taking over the business and squandering its profits as revenge for breaking up their marriage.

“Since his ex-wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from him in 2016, Brad Pitt has been waging a vendetta against her,” according to a countersuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of Jolie’s former company Nouvel.

“Pitt has frozen Nouvel out of Chateau Miraval and is treating it as his personal atrocity,” the filing states.

The suit alleged “Troy” star He squandered the winery’s tens of millions of dollars in revenue on vanity projects and secretly moved assets to companies owned by him and his friends.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former are two of the richest actors in the world, with Pitt worth $300 million and Jolie $120 million.

Earlier Hollywood power couple In 2008, it bought Chateau Miraval for 25 million euros.

Six years later, they tied the knot on a sprawling 1,800-acre property with stunning views of vineyards and a private lake.

Pitt, 58, and Jolie, 47, split in 2016 but have been embroiled in ongoing litigation over custody and now ownership of their six children. 17th century French estate and the vineyard at Corence, which once served as a family retreat.

A counterargument comes in response to a Pitt sued Earlier this year the “Maleficent” star allegedly secretly sold her 50% stake in the winery to an alleged Russian oligarch and spirits tycoon.

Pitt called the sale “retaliatory and illegal,” saying it was in retaliation for the unfavorable custody that Jolie received last year, and asked a judge to void the deal and award him damages.

Under Pitt’s stewardship the winery became a profitable venture, producing a rosé listed by Wine Spectator among the top 100 wines in the world.

But in Jolie’s counterclaim, she alleges Pitt’s “so far successful plan to seize control of Chateau Miraval,” which is co-owned by the actor’s investment firm Mondo Bongo and Nouvel.

It is Jolie’s largest investment, although the suit claims she has no control over the winery’s operations.

According to court documents, “Pitt squandered his assets, spending millions on vanity projects, spending more than $1 million on a swimming pool renovation”.

A staircase at the chateau was rebuilt four times at Pitt’s direction because he was dissatisfied with the first three attempts, the filing states.

The extravagant expenses, which had no “business justification” and were made over Jolie’s objections, simply broke the profitable winery.

She was willing to sell her shares to her ex-husband and they reached an agreement but “Pitt’s hubris got the better of him.”

He made last-minute demands for “burdensome and unreasonable conditions,” including a hush clause barring her from talking about the breakup of their marriage.

In October 2021, she sold Nouvel to the Stoli Group after Pitt rejected her last offer.

But Pitt refused to cooperate with the company or its owner Yuri Scheffler, calling the winery’s affiliation with the Russian billionaire a “huge international liability.”