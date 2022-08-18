New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Angelina Jolie said Ex-husband Brad Pitt According to explosive FBI documents recently obtained by People magazine, he “turned into a monster” in a drunken rage that terrorized their children during a fight on a plane in 2016.

Jolie, 47, told authorities that Pitt “randomized” and “mimicked the behavior of a monster” on a private flight from France to Los Angeles in front of their six children. People reported.

The children were “shell-shocked” during the Sept. 14 blast, and Jolie said she was “frozen, terrified and didn’t know what to do” in that moment, according to the documents.

Pitt, 58, said the jet hit the ceiling, shaking her and pushing her into a wall. She said she felt “held captive”.

She admits she put her arm around his neck and squeezed when one of their children called him a “prick” and felt “he was about to attack”.

The “Girl, Disrupted” star told authorities that Pitt spilled beer on her, spilled wine on the floor and caused about $25,000 in damage to the jet. Both parties are reported to be injured.

A few days later, the actress filed for divorce.

Authorities investigated the allegations after receiving an anonymous tip — but chose not to press charges against the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star, according to People.

Earlier this year, Jolie filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe to obtain an FBI report on the alleged assault, which was first confirmed by journalist Eric Gardner of Puck.

According to a source close to Pitt, Jolie only requested the documents to hurt her ex-husband and rehash the unfortunate incident.

Pitt and Jolie have had a relationship for years, a source told PEOPLE.

The Hollywood heavyweights Their divorce was finalized in 2019, but the custody battle continued and a French winery the couple bought together during happier times.

Pitt alleged Joly in the suit for sale Her share of Chateau Miraval to a Russian oligarch who is after him to hurt him.

The resurgence of the FBI report is the latest strike, the source said.

“This is wave after wave of attempts to hurt him,” the source added. “What motivation would a person have to take court time and public resources to file an anonymous FOIA request for material they have had for years? There is only one: to cause more pain to her ex. It serves no purpose. It harms the children and the entire family.”

Both Pitt and Jolie have spoken publicly about the breakdown of their marriage.

said the Academy-Award winner the guardian She said she didn’t take her decision to split from Pitt lightly.

“It took a long time for me to be in a position where I could consider separating from the father of my children,” she said, adding, “There was so much I couldn’t say.”

In an interview with GQ Style in 2017Pitt lamented, “It’s a drag to get some things out in the open and misunderstood.”