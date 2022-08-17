New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Oscar winning actress Angelina Jolie She is candid about working with her sons on the new film “Without Blood.”

“We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural,” Jolie said in a new interview with People magazine.

Two The “Salt” actress’ sons, Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, worked as assistant directors on an Italian movie set. According to people, this department acts as a liaison between the film director and other departments of the film.

However, this is not the first film with the family.

Angelina Jolie emotional as she drops daughter Zahara off at college: ‘I’m going to start crying’

In 2017, Pax offered his mother’s hand in the film “First They Killed My Father”. He has a role in shooting movie stills.

For Jolie’s new film “Without Blood,” which she is directing, the actress said her son “worked hard” on set, as Pax’s job focused on capturing behind-the-scenes footage.

“Without Blood” is based on the 2002 novel of the same name by Alessandro Barrico. Jolie explains what the book means to her and why she decided to direct a film about it.

“The book had an impact on me because it had so many people,” she says. “It has important themes and questions to discuss.”

Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir star in the film, and Jolie described both their performances as “fantastic”.

“Salma and Demian are so authentic and brave in this film. I am a fan of their work. I know they will bring a strong commitment and craft to this film, but honestly, they both blew me away,” she said.

Jolie and Hayek have worked together in the past 2021 Marvel movie “The Eternals,” And she says her co-star is “so raw and so authentic… mesmerizing.”

Hayek shared similar praise with the media outlet earlier this summer, declaring Jolie “probably the best director I’ve ever worked with.”

“It’s a very difficult film. And then somehow, it’s very nice to feel so sad [because]…She was surprisingly good,” Hayek said.

Jolie shares four other children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. They did not work on the film “Without Blood”.