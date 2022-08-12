New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Maleficent” star Angelina Jolie Proud parents of daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

Jolie, 47, left her 17-year-old daughter here Spelman College Wednesday after helping her move in.

Darryl Holloman, Spelman’s vice president for student affairs, Taken to Instagram To share a series of photos of a new student and an excited Jolie.

In the first photo posted by Holloman, the “Eternals” star poses with college president Dr. Helen Gale.

Angelina Jolie dances on TikTok after announcing daughter Zahara Spellman will be attending college

Jolie — in an all-black dress, sandals and black face mask — is pictured standing next to Dr. Gale, who is wearing a Spellman shirt.

The next post shows a video of Jolie shaking hands with Spellman staff and posing for a photo with Dr. Gale.

When Jolie was asked how she felt about her daughter going off to college and being a “Spellman mom,” she responded, “I’m going to start crying if I talk about today. I haven’t cried yet… hopefully, I can hold it together.”

Dr. Gale joked with Jolie that she would have “plenty of time” to get emotional at other Spellman events, teasing that the functions were set up to “deliberately…evoke emotions” and “…get it all out.”

Jolie added that she hopes she can “hold it together” and that Spellman is “so excited” to be a mother.

The last photo shows Jolie in a dorm room with her daughter and the vice president. Holloman captioned the entire post: “Welcome to campus…Zahara c’2026!!”

In July, the Oscar-winning actress shared a sweet photo of her daughter on Instagram with the caption: “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students this year. Honored to have such a special place and family as a member of a new Spelman girl.”

The post received the hashtags “#spelman, #spelmancollege, #spelmansisters and #HBCU.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Jolie shared five other children Actor Brad Pitt — Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was finalized in 2019.