‘Maleficent’ star Angelina Jolie has taken a step forward after announcing that her eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, is attending Spelman College.

The Academy Award-winning actress danced on Tik Tok with her daughter and tried to learn the electric slide.

Mother of six Posted on her Instagram Jolie-Pitt, she shares with her ex-husband Brad PittAttends a historically black women’s liberal arts school in Atlanta.

Jolie posted a picture of her daughter and other young ladies on her Instagram writing, “Zaharah with her Spellman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. It’s such a special place and honor to have a family member as a new Spellman girl.”

Back in Los Angeles, the actress has found her groove with her daughter Adopted From Ethiopia.

The two attended a reunion with alumni from both Spelman College and Morehouse College, another historically black college for men.

A shy Jolie was seen smiling as she tried to learn to dance with Jolie-Pitt in a TikTok video.

Jolie shared five other children with Pitt.

A for two Disputed DivorceTheir eldest son, Maddox, was accused He was away from his father.

In addition to Maddox, the former couple also share Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

