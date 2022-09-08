Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of waging a ‘vindictive war’ in new countersuit over winery.

In February, Pitt sued Jolie over the “illegal” sale of her stake in Chateau Miraval, a country estate and winery in the south of France that the couple bought in 2008.

In a countersuit filed this week, obtained by CNN, Jolie accuses her ex-husband Brad Pitt of “waging war against her as revenge” and “hijacking” the lucrative winery business they once shared.

Pitt and Jolie were married at the property in 2014, and according to Pitt, they will vacation there as a family.

After she did so, Jolie’s lawsuit, filed on behalf of her former company Nouvel LLC, alleges that Pitt “and his associates” engaged in “unlawful and malicious acts” intended to “injure” Jolie and Nouvel, “devaluing her investment.” by and depriving it of its rightful role in the management of Chateau Miraval, a world-renowned producer of rosé wine.”

Jolie is seeking at least $250 million in damages.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Pitt and Jolie for comment.

The countersuit states that Pitt “conceived a hitherto successful scheme to acquire control of Château Miraval” and mishandled trademark registrations that led to “disastrous financial consequences” for Nouvel.

“Pitt freezes Nouvel from Chateau Miraval and treats it like his personal space,” the suit says.

Pitt also stated that he “began a multi-faceted, multi-year campaign to seize control of Château Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for the benefit of himself and his own companies and friends.”

In his lawsuit, Pitt alleged that Jolie “did nothing to (grow) the business”, which he turned into a “multimillion dollar international success story”.

Jolie’s countersuit disputed that, “Pitt denied Jolie or Nouvel equal access to Chateau Miraval’s records or an equal voice in management,” effectively “holding the most significant portion of her net worth.”

Jolie walked away from the business in October 2021, selling Nouvelle and its stake in Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Scheffler.

Pitt’s lawsuit alleges the sale was illegal because when he and Jolie bought Chateau Miraval, they both agreed not to sell without the other’s consent. But Jolie’s countersuit alleges that she made the sale after negotiations between Jolie and Pitt that would have sold the novel to Pitt “due to a provision designed to prohibit Jolie from speaking publicly about the events that led to the breakup of their marriage.”

“Pitt knew that much of Jolie’s wealth and liquidity was tied up in Novell, and she used this fact to try to force Jolie to agree to his unreasonable terms,” ​​her countersuit says.

Pitt’s suit did not specify the amount sought for damages but included a request for “such relief as the court deems just and proper.”

Pitt and Jolie’s dissolution of marriage was granted in 2019, but their legal battle over their assets and custody of their minor children continues.

California Court of Appeals ruled last year A retired judge hired by both sides to mediate the custody dispute should be disqualified because of his undisclosed ties to Pitt’s attorneys.

In 2020, Jolie said Vogue India She split with Pitt for the sake of her children.

Pitt said GQ He quit drinking in 2017 after “drinking” heavily the previous year.

In a June 2022 interview with British GQ, he spoke About finding peace lately.

“I’ve always felt very alone in my life,” he told the publication, “growing up alone as a kid, alone here, and not having a lot of hugs from my friends and family.”