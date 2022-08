Angelica Ross will be the first trans lead in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

(CNN) “Chicago” is of Broadway A long-overdue revival — and more than 25 years later, the product is still making history.

Ross is best known for her role as Candy Ferocity, a young trans woman who regularly participates in New York’s ballroom scene, on the Emmy-winning series “Pose.” The FX drama had the largest cast of trans actors on the TV series, Outlet Reported Ahead of its 2018 premiere.

With her casting, Ross joins a small but strong group of black trans women bowing on Broadway: In 2018, Peppermint of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame starred in the Go-Go’s musical “Head Over Heels,” and this season, L Morgan Lee Earned a Tony nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical “A strange loophole.” The The upcoming revival of “1776.” Trans and nonbinary cast members will also be included.

CNN has reached out to “Chicago” and a representative for Ross for further comment. The “Pose” star starts performing on September 12, the production said.