Anfield exploded: Carvalho scored the last victory

Fabio Carvalho’s 97th-minute winner drove Newcastle into despair at Anfield and sparked a massive confrontation between understudies when Liverpool recorded an unlikely comeback against Eddie Howe’s team.

Jurgen Klopp has argued that Newcastle don’t need another transfer window to enter the top six given what they’ve bought in Saudi ownership so far, but there was no lost love between him and the away bench.

Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa, Man City 6-0 Forest, West Ham 1-1 Spurs – Live! Read more

While Carvalho, who hit the post after Newcastle failed to take Liverpool’s last corner, was celebrating his precious shot, Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg taunted the Newcastle dugout. They flared up in kind, which is not surprising.

Alexander Isak, Newcastle’s new all-time record holder, marked his debut with a superb strike before Liverpool finally got a move on thanks to Roberto Firmino and their young replacement.

Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimarães were injured and the Home Office approved his work permit hours before kick-off. Alexander Isak immediately entered Newcastle’s starting XI after his club-record £63m move from Real Sociedad. Alan Shearer was in the director’s box to witness the centre-forward’s debut and must have appreciated the determined and strict manner in which the Swede began his career at Newcastle.

Isak first saw a goal when he received a pass from Joe Willock on the counter, cleared Joe Gomez and shot wide from 20 yards. The attacker, indefatigable in his run, had to be patient to take advantage of the next opportunity in an increasingly intense struggle. He made the first recording fee refund when it arrived.

Liverpool were reckless in the first half, resorting to kicks and hopes too often, and opened up regularly thanks to Newcastle’s smart play. The breakthrough was a prime example. Trent Alexander-Arnold conceded the ball, passing the ball across the field straight to Willock.

Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier took control from the right and as the full-back fired low down the penalty area line, Jordan Henderson’s interception attempt found only Sean Longstaff. The midfielder blasted through the Liverpool defenses with Isak’s accurate ball, which slammed into the advancing Alisson and hit the net. The newcomer understandably milked Newcastle’s noisy away support.

Jurgen Klopp looked increasingly angry and wild on the touchline. The leniency of referee Andre Marriner, the Newcastle players’ tendency to stay in bed for treatment, and Liverpool’s performance could all be the cause. He was up against fourth referee David Kut after one decision against his own team and was very lucky not to get a yellow card.

Liverpool showed bursts of form that thrashed Bournemouth at home on Saturday. Luis Diaz left Jamaal Lascelles on his back sliding into the box and it took Dan Burn a vital touch to keep his pullback from reaching Mohamed Salah lurking in front of the net.

Alexander Isak puts Newcastle ahead in the first half at Anfield. Photograph: John Super/AP

Before half-time, Diaz had his best chance for the hosts when he latched on to a superb pass from Roberto Firmino from Newcastle’s defence. The Colombian’s first touch took him off goalkeeper Nick Pope, but in an effort to keep his balance, his cornering shot went high into the Kop with two Newcastle defenders on the line.

Isak thought he had doubled Newcastle’s lead early in the second half. His “second” goal in black and white would have been better than the first if he had remained in power. Released down the left by Ryan Frazier as the visitors caught Liverpool at half-time, the striker sauntered into the area where he clipped Andy Robertson’s lunge, sold another dummy to Gomez and beat Alisson again with a devastating blow. However, the assistant referee’s offside signal was confirmed by VAR and Newcastle’s celebration was discontinued.

Anfield became increasingly restless as Howe’s determined team held Liverpool back with some comfort. The hosts didn’t hit on goal until Harvey Elliott checked Pope out for an hour. However, this came in the midst of a more urgent and poignant spell from Klopp and they equalized moments later with a beautiful team goal.

Newcastle’s resistance was broken by 10 touches and 12 seconds, the time it took from Alisson’s clearance at one end of the field to Firmino’s cold-blooded finish at the other. Henderson split the visiting midfield with a pass to Elliot, who sent Salah into space against Matt Target on the right. The Liverpool striker threw a perfect pass into Firmino’s box, while the Brazilian fired a shot into Pope’s far right corner.

Liverpool dominated the final stages looking to win, but Pope held his own twice to turn down Diaz.