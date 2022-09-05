New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Andy Ruiz Jr. landed enough big punches on Luis Ortiz to make up for his mistakes and take care in a narrow victory that puts him back on track for a chance to become heavyweight champion again.

Ruiz knocked out Ortiz three times by unanimous decision on Sunday night.

Former three-division world champion Abner Mares also fought Miguel Flores to a majority draw on the pay-per-view undercard as Mares returned from a four-year ring absence. Lightweight Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz stopped Eduardo Ramirez with two vicious knockdowns in the second round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the main event, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) scored a decision over two-time world title challenger Ortiz (33-3). The Southern California native knocked the 43-year-old Ortiz down twice in the second round and again in the seventh, but his Cuban opponent fought through a badly swollen left eye and punched more accurately during a long period of relative inactivity for both fighters.

“I worked really hard for this fight because I know he’s a fighter, and he hits hard,” Ruiz said. “I thought I did a pretty good job of boxing around him and managing his pressure.”

The judges scored it 114-111, 114-111 and 113-112 for Ruiz. The Associated Press also has Ruiz 114-111, with the difference coming on knockdowns.

Boxing powerhouse Arnie Shavers dies at 78: ‘Nobody hit like you’

Ruiz pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent heavyweight history when he took Anthony Joshua’s three championship belts in 2019, only to lose them back to his British rival six months later. Ruiz has only fought once since then, but he has rededicated himself to training in hopes of getting another shot at the belts.

“I don’t want to wait,” Ruiz said. “I want to fight at least three or four times a year, I’m hungry, man, I want to be champion again.”

After entering the ring in blue-and-gold robes and trunks bearing Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams colors and helmet horns, Ruiz suddenly knocked Ortiz down with a short right hand early in the second round. Ortiz wobbled to his feet and immediately slipped back as he tried to collide with Ruiz, but he made it to the bell.

“To everyone who said I was old, I gave you battle today,” Ortiz said. “I want a rematch. I don’t have an eye problem. Do you think I’m done the way I fought? Do people think I’m done? I don’t think so.”

Jake Paul to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva: Report

Neither fighter threw much or risked much over the next four rounds, and the crowd supporting Ruiz murmured in displeasure. However, Ruiz connected again late in the seventh, sending Ortiz to the canvas with a right to the head before sending him to the canvas.

“It’s very difficult,” Ruiz said. “I’m waiting for him to load up and counterattack him when he does. It’s a blessing that we get the win.”

Earlier in the night, Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) demolished Ramirez in his two-round bout with Gervonta “Tank” Davis, knocking him out face-first with a left hook. Jaw before finishing him off with a combination in the corner.

Davis, who narrowly defeated Cruz last December, said, “We want a tank!” From Cruz fans.

Mares (31-3-2) has not fought since a second loss to Leo Santa Cruz in June 2018. He was recovering from surgery on a detached retina shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the absence of his ring was widespread when he landed. Commentary job with Showtime.

Mares eventually decided to come back and he showed up very quickly against Flores (25-4-1) with big right hands that rocked his opponent. Mares tired in the second half but won 96-94 on one judge’s card. The other two scored 95-95.

“Obviously it’s been over four years, so I’m a little off with my timing and a little slow,” Mares said. “But I felt better, and I thought I was landing more powerful shots. I definitely felt like I won.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The pay-per-view card opened with a huge upset: late replacement opponent Edwin de los Santos, filling in for the Dominican lightweight, knocked out previously undefeated Mexican prospect Jose Valenzuela for a third-round stoppage victory. De Los Santos was only added to the card on Wednesday when Jezreel Corrales was unable to obtain a travel visa from Panama.