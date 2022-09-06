New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brit Reid, son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty to charges in a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl, WDAF. A Fox-affiliated TV station in Kansas City, reported.

Britt Reed was charged with driving under the influence in April 2021, driving nearly 20 miles per hour over the speed limit before crashing into two cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435.

Ariel Young, a 5-year-old girl, suffered a “traumatic brain injury” that left her “acting like a child,” Young family attorney Tom Porto said.

Others were injured in the accident.

Reed, the Chiefs’ linebackers coach at the time, who no longer worked for the team, initially pleaded not guilty to the charge in June.

The Chiefs, who paid for Young’s medical care, were also considered a potential party in the case because the accident happened near the team’s practice facility. Reed told police he had been drinking and taking Adderall before driving his Dodge Ram at the time of the accident.

The accident occurred before the Chiefs left for the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

If convicted, Reid faces one to seven years in prison.

A driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and called for help while on the ramp, police said. According to the police report, the hazard lights were flashing, but the car’s battery began to die when a family member pulled up in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked near them with the headlights on.

WDAF reported at the time that Reed’s vehicle struck the Impala and rear-ended the Traverse, according to a crash report. The driver of the Impala was uninjured despite being in the car at the time of the crash. Young was in the back seat of the Traverse and was seriously injured.

According to WDAF, police found four signs of impairment when they conducted a field sobriety test.

Britt Reid has had legal troubles in the past. He pleaded guilty in 2007 to flashing a gun at a motorist and was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to driving under the influence of a controlled substance.