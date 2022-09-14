New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Kansas City Chiefs lost two players to injuries in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but it wasn’t due to poor conditioning.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday Field conditions at State Farm Stadium As a result, kicker Harrison Butker and first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie slipped and injured themselves, the latter suffering a significant hamstring injury.

“They restarted it, which is a good thing because they’ve been practicing there,” Reed said. “A bit loose though.

“It’s part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury,” he continued. “The grass bounced up and I’ll tell you that had something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you, too. So, it’s not an excuse by any means, but I mean, you all can see it. Watch the tape.”

Butkar’s ankle slipped awkwardly during the kickoff early in the game, Chiefs are being forced to use safety Justin Reid for their kickoffs and extra points. He later suffered a sprained ankle and may not be available for the Chiefs’ Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers due to their short week.

McDuffie was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games.

A Cardinals representative Reid responded to the allegations in a message on ProFootballTalk, saying Field was replaced on August 22.

“Tiffway Bermuda 419 Hybrid is a long time to take sod root, especially in 109 degrees and lots of sunshine,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

“The field at State Farm Stadium routinely ranks as one of the best — if not the best — among NFL players, including in surveys conducted by the NFLPA. Like all fields, the surface at State Farm Stadium undergoes both the NFL’s required testing and certification process. Before and after games. Not only does it meet on Sunday Exceeds those standards.”

The ground at State Farm Stadium is unique in that it is over 40 feet–234 feet wide and 403 feet long and inches deep tray leading into and out of the multipurpose stadium. According to the website, it takes about 70 minutes to get in or out of the stadium.

Reed may not be a fan of the field in Arizona, but State Farm Stadium is the site of this year’s Super Bowl so he’ll have to play there for the second time this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.