Andy Hunter Casemiro catches a glimpse of United upside down

For Carlos Enrique Casimiro, this was the most confusing introduction to the often meaningless world of Manchester United. But still a perfect education.

Nothing showed the inconsistency of Erik ten Hag’s new side or the scale of the new manager’s task better than their ability to turn a Premier League-challenging Liverpool side into mediocre meat at Old Trafford. And just nine days after they dug new depths in Brentford.

Rashford completes Manchester United’s first victory over Ten Hag as Liverpool’s woes continue Read more

Nothing more symbolized the dysfunction at United’s heart than the uproar that greeted the club’s wealthy new recruit as he stepped onto the pitch before kick-off. Of course, Casemiro was cheered as he held up a red shirt with his name but no number, although they were soon drowned out by the chant of “We want the Glazers gone” from Stretford End. The same chant echoed through the stadium moments after Jadon Sancho gave the hosts a well deserved lead over an old foe. Liverpool fans responded by shouting “Up the Glazers” while holding hundreds of photographs of Joel Glazer’s face.

The biggest game in English football and both sets of fans sang about the American family that presided over the decline of one side while the other was in the same boat just over a decade ago. United’s first win of the season has at least brought the spotlight back to where it should have always been.

Their well-deserved victory ended a hectic and dizzying day for Casemiro, who, after a tearful goodbye to Real Madrid in the morning, arrived at Old Trafford hours before kick-off to take in the new surroundings. First impressions will include frustrated fans, thousands of anti-Glazer protesters outside the stadium ahead of the game, and a team in urgent need of leadership, with club captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo among those who fell to the bench after the humiliation at Brentford. But also a team ready to take on their fiercest rivals and follow the instructions of a new manager.

United have pledged to spend a whopping £142.8m on the 30-year-old – a fee that would rise to £70m plus a four-year deal worth £350,000 a week – and sums associated with bringing in the midfielder. a brilliant nine-year career at the Bernabeu signals desperation at Old Trafford. Or the pedigree of a Brazilian international, if that glass can now look half full after beating Liverpool. “If it was about money, I would have left four or five years ago,” Casemiro said at the farewell to Real Madrid. To be honest, he can’t argue that sporting ambition is behind the decision to leave the reigning European and Spanish champions in favor of United.

Bruno Fernandes (centre) was a thorn in Liverpool’s side throughout the game. Photograph: Simon Stackpool/Offside/Getty Images

At the very least, Casemiro will be encouraged by the intensity and flashes of quality that underpinned his new club’s victory over Jurgen Klopp’s team. The prospect of United’s new defensive midfielder being deployed in the center of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes will also enthrall Ten Hag.

Fernandes has been everywhere, looking to release Marcus Rashford at the first opportunity from a faltering Liverpool defence, and enjoying the space between Klopp’s midfield and centre-back. It was a space that raised questions over Klopp’s decision to name Fabinho among his replacements as Liverpool’s midfield resources were depleted by injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones. Naby Keita was again on the injured list before the start as he was in line to start. The Guinean international is reportedly unhappy with the contract extension currently being offered at Anfield. If so, the £52.75m midfielder has some jitters as he has struggled with health issues throughout his Liverpool career. Liverpool’s inexperienced bench, with a second goalkeeper in Harvey Davies and three substitute centre-backs in Nat Phillips, Sepp van den Bergh and Stefan Baysetich, also showed the paucity of Klopp’s resources at the moment.