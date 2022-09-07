Andrew Tate has been banned from social media. But its malicious content still reaches young men

Last month, controversial influencer Andrew Tate was banned from several social media platforms for violating their policies.

But nearly two weeks after those bans, platforms are still flooded with videos of Tate making derogatory comments about women, highlighting what some media experts see as part of a dangerous system whose algorithm can be manipulated to radicalize young men into held harmful views towards women and women. LGBTQ community.

And, as the Tate case shows, banning controversial figures can exacerbate the problem.

Tate, a former kickboxer, rose to fame after participating in a British reality show. Big Brother in 2016. He was removed from the show when a video of him attacking a woman with a belt was made public. Tate said the incident was consensual.

It recently went viral due to sound bites posted on platforms like TikTok. In these clips, Tate, often wearing shirtless sunglasses, makes offensive comments about women. One notable example includes clips of Tate saying that if a woman is dating a man, she “belongs” to him. In another video, Tate suggested that women in relationships who have their own social media accounts cheat.

In a video posted on Vimeo on August 23, Tate responded to the ban by saying he was being “unfairly vilified” and his comments were taken out of context.

Tate did not respond to a CBC News request for comment.

From harmless memes to full blown misogyny

Content like Tate’s often starts off relatively innocuous but then gradually becomes more vile, says Joanna Schroeder, a writer whose work focuses on gender and representation in the media.

For example, according to her, boys often visit sites such as YouTube in search of videos related to mine craft, a wildly popular video game. But YouTube’s algorithm often guesses their age and gender – and according to Schroeder, it can then nudge them into malicious content.

WATCH | Algorithms and their agenda:

How algorithms are targeting young men Joanna Schroeder, a writer specializing in gender and media, explains why social media algorithms are targeting young men and how this can affect what they view online.

“There are people who want to target this demographic and start showing them content that is getting more and more spicy.”

Schroeder says Tate’s appeal is partly due to the way his views are articulated. The idea that what he is saying is “an unpopular point of view that no one else will say out loud” can lead a young person to think that it has value, she says.

And since edgy content is often presented to young people as normal or even funny, it gradually becomes problematic.

An example of this is the Pepe the Frog meme, which started out as a harmless cartoon frog and turned into a hate symbol.

Pepe the Frog started out as an apolitical meme but was then adopted by the alt-right movement. (Wikipedia)

It started as an apolitical meme popular on sites like Myspace and 4chan in the 2000s. But as his popularity grew, he was appropriated by the alt-right movement.

Schroeder says Pepe has come to represent “anti-gay” and “anti-women” sentiments. And she says that teens may initially perceive memes as jokes, but over time, this can affect how and what young people think.

And clips like Tate’s are a common way people are radicalized, says Ellen Chloe Bateman, a documentary and podcast producer who has researched Internet radicalization among young people and the incel subculture.

She says that violence against women is normalizing, infiltrating the psyche of young men through images and memes, in what she calls “a culture of fierce competition and superiority.”

Schroeder says this is often seen on TikTok. Videos with clips from creators like Tate often also have a shared screen showing video from games like mine craft or Call of Duty to try to interest teenagers.

This screenshot features a TikTok video of controversial creator Sneako paired with Minecraft gameplay. The creators are trying to attract the attention of young men and teenagers by combining their clips with video games. (@sneako.talks/TikTok)

At this point, she says, some social media algorithms notice the high levels of user engagement and then start serving them more “overtly racist” content.

“Algorithms push content that is often extreme. Extreme views, hate-filled views are very popular on sites like YouTube… and TikTok,” says Schroeder.

Enter the “manosphere”

The parts of the Internet where these memes circulate, and often openly racist or misogynistic content, Bateman calls the “manosphere.”

She describes it as a gathering place for men’s rights activists, male separatists, nihilists, sexual predators and trolls who often share membership with neo-Nazi and far-right groups.

WATCH | “Manosphere”: where incels, trolls and neo-Nazis meet:

What is the “manosphere”? Ellen Chloe Bateman, a documentary and podcast producer, analyzes the so-called “manosphere” – an area of ​​the Internet where extremist groups often gather and attack young men.

“They all share an extreme anti-feminist worldview,” says Bateman.

According to her, alt-right groups often use this space to attack young and impressionable men.

Where do social media bans come from?

Social media companies say they are actively working to remove such content. studies have shown that online hate speech is correlated with an increase in physical violence and hate crimes.

In Tate’s case, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram removed his content.

A TikTok spokesperson stated that “misogyny is a hate ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok” and continues to investigate other accounts and videos that violate its policies.

The spokesperson also said that TikTok is looking for ways to “strengthen enforcement” against this type of malicious content.

This includes partnering with UN Women and other non-governmental organizations working to stop violence against women and girls to launch a new in-app hub to inform users about gender-based violence.

Bateman says partnerships like this are needed to make social media safer and more educational, especially for young people.

Twitter has also taken action against the controversial creators. The platform temporarily blocked authors such as Jordan Peterson, Matt Walsh and Stephen Crowder. (Each creator was later allowed to return to the app.)

But Schroeder says the bans can sometimes be counterintuitive. In Tate’s case, this may have helped him in some way.

“The bans just bring more attention to it,” she said. “It gave him a very large microphone.”

Transition to other platforms

Bateman agrees, pointing out that these creators often find new apps like Reddit, Gab, Telegram, and Discord to post their content.

She says some of these platforms are actually harder to follow due to their closed group structures or registration requirements, making it difficult to explore and track content. She discovered that the Inchel subculture site, which promotes misogyny and violence, has over 17,000 users.

“It’s such a complex online world. It is changeable… it moves. It’s spreading and these groups are basically merging into one big cesspool of hate.”