Entertainment Andrew Garfield recalls being 'hungry' for sex and food...
Entertainment

Andrew Garfield recalls being ‘hungry’ for sex and food for ‘Silence’ film

By printveela editor

(CNN)Andrew Garfield He has revealed that he practiced celibacy and fasted for months to prepare for his role as a Jesuit priest in the 2016 film. “Peace.”

The British actor appeared on an entertainment podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” Monday to promote the true-crime series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” In which he works as a detective whose faith is shaken when he is called to investigate a brutal murder in his local Mormon community.
Along with discussing the new limited series, his early acting career and his mother’s death, Garfield talked about working with Martin Scorsese on “Silence,” which follows two young Portuguese priests (Garfield and Adam Driver) on a treacherous mission. to Japan in the 17th century.
    The 39-year-old also opened up about method acting, saying there are “misunderstandings” surrounding the technique.

      Garfield spoke with Marc Maron to promote the Emmy-nominated true-crime series “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

      The Spider-Man star said he studied Catholicism with a Jesuit priest, went on a 31-day spiritual retreat and gave up “sex and food” before filming the movie.
      “You’ve reached deep space,” Garfield said. “It’s a transformational process.”
      “I was celibate for six months… and fasted a lot,” he added. “I had some pretty wild, wild experiences from starving myself of sex and food for that period of time.”
        Garfield said he drew inspiration from method acting when researching the role, adding that “I was troubled by the misunderstanding” that existed around the technique.
        “It’s not about being an a**hole to everyone on set. It’s about living authentically in the fictional situation, and being really nice to the crew at the same time, and being a normal person and being able to let it go when you need to. When you want to be in it. Then that and staying in it.”
        "peace" Garfield stars as Sebastião Rodríguez, a Jesuit priest who goes on a pilgrimage to Japan to learn the fate of his mentor.

        "Silence" stars Garfield as Sebastião Rodrigues, a Jesuit priest who goes on a pilgrimage to Japan to learn the fate of his mentor.

        Method acting is a technique established by Russian theater directors Konstantin Stanislavsky Developed by legendary acting coach Lee Strasberg in the 1900s and beyond, according to Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.
        It encourages actors to create characters using their “physical, mental and emotional selves” and draw on their own life experiences for the role, the organization adds.
        Actors Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis and Robert De Niro are known to have used the immersive technique, which allows stars to remain in character during a project.
          Last year, Lady Gaga told British Vogue This style of acting helped her land the role of socialite Patrizia Reggiani in the social biopic “House of Gucci,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.
          However, other actors have expressed their reservations about the acting method in the past, Meryl Streep said “was very sad” While using the technique to play Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada”.

