Andrew Garfield recalls being ‘hungry’ for sex and food for ‘Silence’ film

(CNN) Andrew Garfield He has revealed that he practiced celibacy and fasted for months to prepare for his role as a Jesuit priest in the 2016 film. “Peace.”

Along with discussing the new limited series, his early acting career and his mother’s death, Garfield talked about working with Martin Scorsese on “Silence,” which follows two young Portuguese priests (Garfield and Adam Driver) on a treacherous mission. to Japan in the 17th century.

The 39-year-old also opened up about method acting, saying there are “misunderstandings” surrounding the technique.

Garfield spoke with Marc Maron to promote the Emmy-nominated true-crime series “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

The Spider-Man star said he studied Catholicism with a Jesuit priest, went on a 31-day spiritual retreat and gave up “sex and food” before filming the movie.

