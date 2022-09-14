New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A former aide to Andrew Cuomo has sued the disgraced former New York governor, along with several other top aides, in federal court, alleging that she retaliated against him after she complained about alleged misconduct by Cuomo.

Charlotte Bennett filed the suit Wednesday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, and Cuomo is joined by his former chief of staff, Jill Desrosiers; former secretary Melissa DeRosa; and Special Counsel Judith Mogul.

Bennett said in the lawsuit that Cuomo “made sexual comments about her appearance” and “assigned her humiliating and degrading tasks.” She also said the former governor “subjected her to unwanted and unwanted questions about her personal life, romantic and sexual relationships, and history of surviving sexual abuse.”

The former aide alleges in the lawsuit that Cuomo said he was “single” in a comment to her and wanted a girlfriend who lived in Albany, alleging he was open to dating anyone over 21. Bennett is 25 years old. At the time of the alleged comment, according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleges that on Bennett’s first full day on the job on May 16, 2019, Cuomo “called her into his office” and asked several questions that ultimately related to personal relationships. Cuomo asked the new employee if she currently had a boyfriend, as well as inquired about her long-term romantic relationship.

Bennett’s lawsuit describes both questions as “inappropriate” and says they made her “uncomfortable.”

After Cuomo asked Bennett to start traveling with him, he asked a series of questions about her personal life, to which she responded, “Weightlifting, skiing and running.”

Cuomo asked Bennett how much weight she could bench press and how many pushups she was capable of, then he challenged her to a “pushup contest.”

Bennett alleged that Cuomo made “sexual advances” toward her and cited an incident on June 25, 2020. While Cuomo was debating a proposal on police reform, the way Charlotte’s mask moved in and out as she breathed reminded her of the monsters in the movie “Predator,” she said in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Cuomo accused Cuomo by saying, “If she prosecuted me for sexual harassment, I told her she was like a monster.”

She alleges in the lawsuit that Desrosiers, Mogul and DeRosa all “aided and abetted” the sexual harassment and said Cuomo subjected her to a “sexually hostile work environment.”

The lawsuit alleges that when Bennett reported Cuomo’s sexual harassment to Desrosiers, she was transferred to a “lower position” on the executive chamber’s health policy team.

The lawsuit also alleges that Cuomo “launched a campaign to cast public doubt” on the allegations brought by Bennett and other women after state Attorney General Letitia James cooperated with the investigation.

Bennett, according to the lawsuit, experiences symptoms of “debilitating anxiety,” depression and began suffering from a “chronic neurological disorder” as a “direct result” of Cuomo’s alleged harassment.

Bennett said in a statement that her career as a public servant was “derailed” by Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment.

“My career as a public servant was abruptly cut short because Governor Cuomo and his top aides sexually harassed and retaliated against me after I complained about Governor Cuomo’s misconduct. They should all be held accountable for their actions,” Bennett said.

Rita Glavin, who represents Cuomo, said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the former governor had never “harassed anyone.”

“The governor has always maintained that he did not harass anyone and every day more information is emerging showing how evidence favorable to the governor was suppressed and crucial facts that undermined the credibility of the witness were omitted or ignored. What else comes out? In the process of discovery? We’ll see them in court,” Galvin said.

The lawsuit comes after Cuomo filed an ethics complaint against James over his handling of a sexual-harassment investigation that resulted in his resignation as governor.

In the complaint, Cuomo said James violated rules of conduct and had “an intolerable personal and political conflict of interest.”

“She engaged in egregious and blatant manipulation of facts, evidence and the law, presented a false narrative about me, and withheld evidence from the media and public that undermined the report,” Cuomo wrote in the complaint.

Fox News’ Luis Casiano contributed to this report.