new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday filed an ethics complaint against state Attorney General Letitia James over her handling of a sexual-harassment investigation that prompted her resignation last year.

The 48-page complaint alleges that James violated rules of conduct and had an “intolerable personal and political conflict of interest” when he selected the two investigators to be part of the investigation.

“She engaged in egregious and flagrant manipulation of facts, evidence and the law, inflated a false narrative about me, and withheld evidence from the media and public that undermined the report,” Cuomo argued in the complaint.

The former Democratic governor accused James of violating several attorney conduct rules and two deputies, Joon Kim and Anne Clark, of violating three of those rules.

The New York City DEM endorsed Republican Lee Zeldin instead. Kathy Hochul

Fox News reached out to James’ office.

James’ office has been investigating Cuomo for months, culminating in an August 2021 report that said he sexually harassed at least 11 women from 2013 to 2020. Cuomo left office shortly after the report was made public. There is a possibility of his impeachment.

At the time, Cuomo admitted to cracking jokes and hugging and kissing people, “women and men.”

In the complaint, Cuomo said James did not release all evidence from the report, which allowed the investigation to be further examined.

“To date, she has refused to release all evidence to me or the public,” the complaint states. “She diligently shielded witness interview memos from scrutiny.”

Cuomo said he launched a campaign for governor months after the report was released, and that James had a conflict of interest. James suspended her gubernatorial campaign in December amid reports that her office was considering removing former President Trump in a special investigation.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The complaint is Cuomo’s latest action against James. In August, he sued her office for failing to provide him with legal representation over allegations of sexual harassment.