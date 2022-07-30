New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brand new A member of the New York Yankees — Andrew Benintendi — One of 10 Kansas City Royals to miss July’s series in Toronto due to lack of vaccination against COVID-19.

Now Benintendi is playing the same Division as the Toronto Blue Jays The question of his vaccination status comes to mind.

On Thursday, Benintendi told reporters that he did not agree to the vaccination before the trade.

The Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi, Aaron Judge Aaron Boone responded

“Right now, you know, I’m still in the same position. I’m open-minded about it,” Benintendi said. “I’m not against it, but time will tell as we get closer, but right now I’m just focused on getting here, getting comfortable, getting to know the guys and winning baseball games.”

Major League Baseball players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering Canada.

Angels Shohei Ohtani non-committal about future in Los Angeles

They still have seven games left on their schedule against the New York Blue Jays, including a three-game series in Toronto in late September.

“We’ll cross that bridge if and when we have to, but I haven’t had that conversation,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The Dodgers clobber the Rockies, 13-0, for a 12-game lead in the NL West

Benintendi was captured First up is the Yankees Wednesday for three pitching prospects, adding another bat to the lineup as the team approaches October.

“I’m more valuable as a guy who can get on base at a high clip and hit for a high average and maybe sacrifice a little bit of power,” Benintendi said Thursday. “But obviously in this lineup … it’s crazy. I’ve got to get to first base, it seems. And everybody on this team can hit bombs. I’m excited to keep doing what I’m doing. I just say, help the team any way I can.

Benintendi started in left field in his Yankees debut against the Royals on Thursday night, going 0-4 at the plate. He’s having one of his best years as a professional, batting .316 with 111 hits and 39 RBIs so far and making his first All-Star team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.