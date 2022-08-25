And now what? A question that follows Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Toggle caption Ivan Vucci/AP

William Alexander was excited when he read President Joe Biden’s tweet Wednesday announcing the administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.

“Literally life-changing,” he says.

The news means his wife will have $20,000 of her debt wiped out, since she received a Pell grant for school and the couple earns less than $250,000 a year. Jacksonville, Fla. Alexander, who lives here, also had his own loans forgiven earlier this year under borrower protection rules — which allow borrowers to ask the Department of Education to erase their student loans if a school lied to them about things like job opportunities. or potential salary.

“The admissions counselor told me there was a guaranteed career waiting for me,” Alexander says of the for-profit college he applied to in 2015. “They told me my total tuition would be around $8,000 and instead it turned out to be closer to $50,000.”

He struggled to make his payments, so he filed a creditor’s defense suit. This year, they received a notice that their entire loans were being forgiven.

“I was blown away,” he says with a laugh. “I didn’t expect it at all. When I got it, of course, I had a huge smile on my face. And, you know, I ran into the house telling everybody, ‘Oh, my student loans are going to be canceled, my student loans are going to be canceled.’ So yeah, I’m happy as a pig in mud.”

Alexander says he and his wife are now looking at houses after years of renting. And he thinks he’ll find more time to volunteer in his community.

But while families like Alexander’s are rejoicing in some newfound financial freedom, the decision has critics on both sides. Some say it’s not enough, others say it shouldn’t have happened at all.

Not everyone celebrates

Wednesday’s announcement joins a portfolio of policies by the Biden administration seeking to reduce the student loan burden. It also stated that monthly loan payments will be halted for the final time by the end of 2022.

But many borrowers are still hoping for more concessions. Jason Douglas, 29, of Commerce, Texas, owes nearly $90,000 in student loans. He is already working multiple jobs to cover the rising cost of living. So he fears that the payment pause will end.

“My monthly payments are $835 a month,” he says. “I really think our government needs to cancel student loans completely. Or at least cancel the interest and go back to the original loan principal.”

While he understands how many families will be happy with the latest announcement, he says it’s not what he was expecting.

And he’s not alone in his frustration. Pari, a 51-year-old paralegal who did not give her last name for privacy reasons, wants to see all student loans canceled as well. And she is outraged when she sees it compared to other government bailouts.

“The PPP loan, along with interest, was waived without question or explanation,” she says. “Billionaires and big corporations get yet another blank check.”

Pari has student loans that are more than 20 years old. As a single mother with one source of income, she had to stop payments several times. Interest accrued and she now owes more than the principal. Her two children are now in college, so she has also taken out two PLUS loans to cover their tuition and expenses. She says she never got a chance to save, so she had no other choice.



Her debt is currently over $200,000.

“Student loans weighed on every decision I tried to make,” she says. “Home ownership and all that. Compound interest is just crippling. It really feels like a robbery. And I hope this nightmare ends.”

At the root of the crisis

Pari’s PLUS loans underscore the need to take a long-term view of higher education costs. What about the generation currently planning for college, applying and packing, signing promissory notes as the new school year begins? How can the root causes of the student loan crisis be addressed?

“I think debt cancellation is the first step,” says Jared Bass, senior director of higher education at the Center for American Progress. They say it is important to increase access to grants and reduce over-reliance on loans. “Loans are the number one support we provide to students. So it’s no wonder we have a student loan crisis.”

He also wants to see college expenses immediately. And says there needs to be a way to hold colleges accountable when students aren’t getting the education promised to help them compete in the job market and be financially secure.



And speaking of promises, Bass also points out that the concept of amnesty isn’t new.

“We have public service loan forgiveness. We have income-based repayment, which is both an option to guarantee loan forgiveness or loan cancellation that is already in place in the higher education system,” he says.

But, he said, the Government Accountability Office and other government watchdogs have found the program isn’t working.

“There’s a question of fairness for borrowers hoping to rely on those programs to see some debt relief,” Bass says. “Those programs didn’t work. So debt cancellation, especially on a broad basis, is, you know, fulfilling the government’s promise to those borrowers.”

The concept of fairness has also come up frequently among critics of student loan forgiveness. There is a general feeling: what about those who have already paid off the loan? Or no loan at all? How is this right for them?

According to Parry, many people who think so have no idea how expensive higher education really is these days. Debt avoidance is a privilege, she says, and means one either had other financial aid or “went to school when a college credit cost $30.”

“Gone are the days of going to college and working a part-time job to pay for it? That doesn’t exist anymore. And it’s been 20 years,” she says.

Pari wants to remind people of the “added layer” of her experience as a black woman.

“America has made it very clear that they really don’t like black people very much,” she says.

Black college graduates owe an average of $7,400 more than their white peersAccording to a 2016 Brookings analysis. Due to higher interest rates and average accruals, black graduates carry nearly $53,000 in student loan debt four years after graduation—almost double that of their white counterparts.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NPR after the announcement that the Pell Grant rules in the latest announcement took that number into account.

“Black Americans are twice as likely to be Pell recipients,” he says. “So, you know, they’re now eligible for $20,000 versus $10,000 more. And we know that 1 in every 4 black Americans will have their total debt canceled after today’s announcement.”

Jason Douglas, who is also black, says it’s ultimately a question of access, and he wants to see a government address that addresses more than one.

“Not everyone can afford the same opportunity. And we really need to expand the conversation around equity, predatory lending and education,” he says. “However, today is a day to celebrate and reflect on the impact this decision has had on millions of families across our country.”

When borrowers can expect the promised relief on their loans, Secretary Cardona calls it the “million dollar question.”

“It’s really important for people to know that we’re also fixing broken and outdated systems,” he said. “The Federal Service Loan Administration has really made some changes to streamline the process. So what we’re asking people to do is visit studentaid.gov/debtrelief And sign up for automatic emails to keep more information coming.”