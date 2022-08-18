New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A wave of updated analysts’ race ratings were released Thursday, revealing changes in several key races that could have significant implications for both parties after the November midterm elections.

According to the Cook Political Report, the Republican candidate in the Pennsylvania Senate race is Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman were moved from “toss-up” to “lean Democratic,” further complicating Republican hopes. A majority in the Senate.

Additionally, the University of Virginia Center for Politics moved the Oregon governor’s race between Republican nominee Christine Drajan and Democratic nominee Tina Kotek from “lean Democratic” to a “toss-up,” giving Republicans hope of winning the state’s highest office. For the first time since 1982.

Several other races also saw changes, with the Cook Political Report changing the Colorado Senate race from “likely Democratic” to “lean Democratic” and the Utah Senate race from “solid Republican” to “Republican.”

Oregon GOP gubernatorial nominee Christine Dragan announces massive seven-figure ad buy in push to flip state

The gubernatorial races in New York and Maryland also saw a change in ratings by the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, each moving from “likely Democratic” to “safely Democratic.”

Fox News Digital spoke to Drazan’s campaign in Oregon to get a reaction to her swing and an exclusive statement predicting her campaign will make history in a state long run by ratings Democrats.

Newt Gingrich: John Fetterman Will Do ‘Much Worse’ Than Other Democrats

“This race is the best opportunity for Oregon Republicans in nearly four decades. With rising violent crime, massive homelessness, failing schools and a growing affordability crisis, Oregon needs new leadership to address these challenges and Christine Drazan is ready to provide,” campaign communications director John Burke.

“The eyes of the nation will be on Oregon this November. Christine is going to make history and lead Oregon in a new direction.”

Fox News Digital also spoke to Oz’s campaign, which dismissed the ratings swing and instead predicted he would win because his message resonated with voters across the political spectrum.

“Dr. Mehmet Oz is relentless in campaigning across the commonwealth, listening and sharing the concerns of the people he meets, and showing up for Pennsylvanians, but Fetterman won’t agree to a single debate,” said campaign communications director Brittany Yannick.

“Dr. Oz is focused on reducing record levels of crime and combating rising inflation, while Fetterman wants to raise taxes in Pennsylvania and release a third of its prisoners. Dr. Oz will win because his policies and message appeal to Republicans, independents and many conservative Democrats.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Fetterman’s campaign but did not receive a response.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Senate is evenly split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and analysts predict a toss-up for control after the election, either in favor of Democrats.