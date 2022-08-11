Analysis shows Arctic warming happening faster than described

New analysis published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment, begins with data from 1979, when accurate satellite temperature estimates first became available. The researchers also defined the Arctic as the area north of the Arctic Circle, above about 66 degrees latitude.

Thomas Ballinger, a researcher at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said the question of how a region is defined “is very, very relevant to understanding change in the Arctic.” The Greater Arctic will include more land, which will reduce the impact of the ice-ocean feedback on average temperatures.

Dr. Ballinger, who was not involved in any of the studies, is the author of the annual Arctic Report for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He said some results from the Finnish study were particularly interesting, including those showing very high rates of warming in the late 1980s and 1990s. “It really was when the rate of strengthening of the Arctic was at its highest,” he said.

An earlier study, published last month in Geophysical Research Letters, looked at data going back to 1960 and identified a larger Arctic north of 65 degrees latitude that includes more land. They found that the rate of warming was four times the global average starting about 20 years ago. And unlike the Finnish study, they found that there were two ten-year periods, from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s and into the 2000s, when the region experienced large warming spikes.

“It doesn’t change continuously, it changes in steps,” said Manvendra K. Dubey, an atmospheric scientist at Los Alamos. And since these are decadal periods, they suggest that natural climate variability was involved, as well as warming from increased greenhouse gas emissions from human activities.

Dr Rantanen said his group’s results also point to a role for natural variability in the rate of warming, perhaps some long-term change in ocean or atmospheric circulation.