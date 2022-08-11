Analysis: Fox and right-wing media snap to Trump’s defense after FBI search

Toggle caption Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After FBI agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, conservative outlets and media personalities immediately jumped to his defense — and the Biden administration.

From Fox News, to Newsmax, to PJ Media, that blaze, in the jungle of right-wing talk radio, YouTube, blogs and social media, the line was consistent. The rhetoric was clear, it was dark, and at times even apocalyptic.

“It almost feels like a pre-emptive response,” conservative talk show host Buck Sexton told Fox News’ Jesse Waters last night.

“This is so wrong, so oppressive,” the right-wing YouTuber said blaze Commentator Steven Crowder on a video call for “War” that has more than 600,000 views in eight hours. “There has to be a hill you’re willing to die on. This is it.” (Crowder added that he wasn’t calling for actual violence, then called on his viewers to fight fire with fire.)

“What the Biden administration did today was a shot in the eye of this republic,” Fox News host Mark Levin told listeners of his Westwood One radio show. Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union and CPAC, wrote for Fox that the incident shows America has become a “Third World country”.

Former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax that he believed Democrats would try to assassinate the former president.

Except for a few pockets of conservative media wary or even hostile to Trump, the coverage brushed aside almost all questions of what was being investigated in favor of outrage about the investigation itself. Remember that, according to a headline on Fox News: “Biden’s FBI raids home of potential 2024 challenger.”

The way these outlets portrayed the FBI investigation spilled over into Trump’s rhetoric against the so-called “deep state” right back to the early days of his 2015 campaign — his attacks on government officials and businessmen as ideologues within the federal bureaucracy.

For the record, the White House said President Biden learned of the search from media reports and had not been briefed on the probe by the Justice Department as of late Tuesday afternoon. There have been no credible reports refuting those claims.

Biden and US Attorney General Merrick Garland have repeatedly said in separate interviews that the Justice Department acts independently on such cases. Indeed, some on the left have repeatedly accused Garland of failing to act with enough muscle to prosecute Trump.

Right-wing defenses ignored the ironies that abounded

Sending FBI agents to search a former president’s property without prior notice is an unprecedented move. Legal critics of Trump have also said federal prosecutors will have to explain and justify their actions.

Yet these are unprecedented times. Trump is in serious legal and political trouble as a result of ongoing investigations in New York, Fulton County, Ga., the House of Congress and the Department of Justice. And he has repeatedly appeared to fall short of required disclosures to courts and congressional oversight.

Conservative defenses largely ignored the irony. “Lock her up!” In this vein, Trump reached the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. – Inclusion of Trump’s desire to imprison his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. Over the past 24 hours many of Trump’s staunchest defenders — on TV and on the 2022 campaign trail — have wrapped themselves in the cloak of law and order.

No problem.

The pro-Trump line was not guaranteed to play out this way. In recent weeks, under its controlling owners, Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News has slowly moved away from Trump. So his speeches got very less air time. It devotes slyness and extensive coverage to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential challenger for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

why The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has shed a particularly harsh light on Trump’s actions and inactions. Two billion lawsuits are forcing the network to account for lies about stolen elections. (Fox offers a full-throated defense of promoting the First Amendment.) And Rupert Murdoch has never held Trump in high regard. It was always an alliance of convenience.

Yet that alliance resurfaced with a vengeance last night. For five hours after news of the discovery broke, a roster of conservative Fox hosts led a march of outrage, often with guests speaking more outspokenly than their hosts.

Fox’s Sean Hannity, one of Trump’s closest advisers, said President Biden is using the Justice Department against his most powerful electoral foe.

There is no difference between the Trump campaign and the Fox stars

“When we get power back, it’s time to hold everyone accountable — the military leadership, the civilian leadership, the civil service, those in Congress who have abused their power — they all have to be held accountable,” said Fox’s Laura Ingram. “All of them.”

There is no difference between the “we” of the Trump campaign and Fox’s biggest stars. Among the guests was Stephen Miller, Trump’s former chief domestic policy adviser.

Just before midnight tonight, on the first news program to tackle the story, anchor Shannon Bream broke the story with three legal analysts. One, John Yu, a law professor at the University of California at Berkeley, was told by then-President George W. As a senior Justice Department official under Bush, the firebrand was considered a conservative. Another, Mike Davis, served Bush in the Justice Department and clerked for US Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. A third, John Iannarelli, is a former senior FBI agent who has spoken at conservative gatherings.

Fox’s Bayer called the discovery a “political bombshell.”

That said, Bream himself noted, “This doesn’t just happen overnight. Any DOJ or FBI, any administration would want to be exceptionally careful. This is something the FBI has clearly done, and this attorney general has done, they think, calculate. They have is enough [evidence] To go ahead and risk the political optics of this.”

And Chief Political anchor Bret Baier called Tuesday’s discovery a “political bombshell.”

Nevertheless, the network’s media commentator, Joe Concha, told Fox & Friends viewers that the Justice Department should now indict Trump. “Otherwise, the raid smells like… partisan BS,” Concha said.

fell to Fox and Friends FBI Director Christopher Wray — who oversaw those agents — was nominated by Trump in 2017 to point out host Steve Doocy, a Trump favorite.

The way Fox News frames such matters has profound implications for Republican Party politics, various strands of the fractured conservative political movement, and Trump’s own camp. It also provides potential talking points for millions of Trump supporters who are fed up, angry and hoping for his return to power.

Loyalty to Trump — at least for now — has once again emerged as the top concern in the right-wing media.