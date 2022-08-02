New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Marilyn Monroe Estate Supporting the selection of Ana de Armas as a pop culture icon.

De Armas recently faced backlash on social media Netflix movie “Blonde” trailer Dropped on July 28.

“I know the movie isn’t out yet but the blonde with Ana de Armas looks amazing and the scenes give me chills but I know you can still hear her accent..it’s strong,” wrote one Twitter user.

“They made that whole thing up– a Marilyn Monroe movie and didn’t hire Ana de Armas as an accent coach,” added another.

‘Blonde’ star Ana de Armas stuns as Marilyn Monroe in newly released photos

Monroe’s estate, which was not involved in the film “Blonde,” supports De Armas’ casting.

“Marilyn Monroe is a unique Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history,” Mark Rosen, president of entertainment for Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe estate, told Variety.

“Any actor who steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, Ana seems to have made a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the movie. Totally!”

“Blonde” was written and directed by Andrew Dominik. The film is based on the 2000 book by Joyce Carol Oates. Other cast members include Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

The film received an NC-17 rating, which means that no one under the age of 17 is allowed to watch the film. This is the first Netflix film to receive a rating.

De Armas is candid about her preparation for the film. To prepare for Monroe’s character De Armas studied Monroe’s photographs, video and audio recordings as well as Oates’ book.

“We worked for hours every day for almost a year on this film,” says de Armas. “I read Joyce’s novel, read hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films – anything I could get my hands on. Every scene was inspired by an existing photo. We looked at every detail of the photo and discussed what was going on in it.”

Cuban actress She also revealed that she worked on Monroe’s accent for almost a year.

“It took me nine months of dialect coaching and practice and a few ADR sessions [to get the accent right],” De Armas told The Sunday Times. “It was a big torture, very exhausting. My brain is fried.”

Netflix will drop “Blonde” on September 23.