New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne of Arms Confused over the NC-17 rating given to her upcoming Netflix film “Blonde,” about the life of Marilyn Monroe.

The Motion Picture Association of America typically gives a movie an NC-17 rating when it contains gratuitous violence, explicit sex and/or nudity, and strong language. An NC-17 rating is different than an R rating because minors 17 and under are allowed to watch R-rated movies in theaters when accompanied by an adult, and are not allowed in an NC-17 movie at all.

The Cuban actress did not understand why “Blonde” was rated so high, saying that she has seen movies with a lot of vulgar content.

“I don’t understand why that happened,” she said in her L’Officiel cover story. “I can tell you more explicit shows or movies with much more sexual content than ‘Blonde’.”

ANA DE ARMAS’ NC-17 Marilyn Monroe film ‘Blond’ will ‘offend everyone’: director

Although she can understand that there are some obvious scenes in the movie, she finds the scenes necessary to tell the story they want to tell in the movie.

“It’s important to tell this story to show all these moments of Marilyn Ended life the way she did. It needs to be explained,” she said. “Everyone [in the cast] We know we have to go to uncomfortable places. I’m not the only one.”

De Armas previously appeared in “Knives Out,” while “Blonde” was her first lead role. When her casting was announced, Monroe fans took issue with the studio’s decision to cast Monroe because she spoke English with a Cuban accent.

She didn’t let the criticism surrounding her accent affect her or add more pressure to what she was already feeling, saying that everyone should feel the pressure when playing such an iconic figure. She explained that her performance was not a parody, but a way to give an insight into the icon’s state of mind at the time.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Andrew’s trust and I’m proud to have had the opportunity to take that away. I think you’re the one Cuban Or an American actress, someone has to feel the pressure,” says De Armas.

The actress is backed by Marilyn Monroe’s estate, whose representative Mark Rosen told Variety that while the estate did not approve the film, “Ana is a great casting choice because she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“the blonde” will be released on Netflix on Sept. 28 and is the streaming platform’s first NC-17 rated film.