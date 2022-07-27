New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A commercial flight from London to Los Angeles on Tuesday was forced to make an emergency landing after an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit, officials said.

Virgin Atlantic Flight 141 took off from London Heathrow (LHR) but was forced to land before reaching its intended destination of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after a passenger disturbance, Salt Lake City’s Fox 13 reported.

The plane landed at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), where the distraught passenger was taken into custody, KUTV reported.

According to reports, the passenger fought with other passengers but was unsuccessful in his attempt to breach the cockpit.

In the video taken after the plane landed at SLC, the passenger was taken away from the plane. The Virgin Atlantic flight then refueled and finally arrived at LAX around 7:30pm

A flight from London to Los Angeles usually takes 10 or 11 hours.

Virgin Atlantic has not yet responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.