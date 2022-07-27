off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 26

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

A commercial flight from London to Los Angeles on Tuesday was forced to make an emergency landing after an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit, officials said.

Virgin Atlantic Flight 141 took off from London Heathrow (LHR) but was forced to land before reaching its intended destination of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after a passenger disturbance, Salt Lake City’s Fox 13 reported.

The plane landed at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), where the distraught passenger was taken into custody, KUTV reported.

  • A photo of a Virgin Atlantic plane landing in the distance
    Image 1 of 2

    A Virgin Atlantic aircraft sits on the runway at Glasgow Airport on March 21, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. An unruly passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to LA, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Utah. (Jeff Jay Mitchell/Getty Images)

  • Photo of a Virgin Atlantic flight in Barbados
    Image 2 of 2

    A Virgin Atlantic aircraft on the tarmac at Barbados Grantley Adams International Airport in Christ Church on January 28, 2022. A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to LA ended up in Salt Lake City after a passenger tried to breach the cockpit. (via Daniel Slim/AFP Getty Images)

According to reports, the passenger fought with other passengers but was unsuccessful in his attempt to breach the cockpit.

More lost, illegal bags at airports due to airline staffing issues

In the video taken after the plane landed at SLC, the passenger was taken away from the plane. The Virgin Atlantic flight then refueled and finally arrived at LAX around 7:30pm

A flight from London to Los Angeles usually takes 10 or 11 hours.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The tail section of a Virgin Atlantic 747 is seen on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on December 9, 2005 in San Francisco. Virgin Atlantic Flight 141 from London to LA had to make an emergency landing in Utah after a passenger attempted to trespass. Cockpit Finally, passengers make it to LA.

The tail section of a Virgin Atlantic 747 is seen on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on December 9, 2005 in San Francisco. Virgin Atlantic Flight 141 from London to LA was forced to make an emergency landing in Utah after a passenger attempted to trespass. Cockpit Finally, passengers make it to LA.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Virgin Atlantic has not yet responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.