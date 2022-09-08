An unlikely journey to US Open Cup glory

FROMAcramento, like a city, has always had a chip on its shoulder. Despite its 2.5 million residents in its large metropolitan area and its status as the capital of California, it has long been in the shadow of Silicon Valley in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

This dynamic inevitably extends to sports, where his football team, the USL Tier 2 Sacramento Republic, is notorious. rejected last year Major League Soccer just 17 months after it was very publicly awarded expansion slot.

Off the field, there was little the organization could do about it. But on it, the players still hope that they will have the last word.

“I sure (MLS) didn’t want us to win,” Republican captain Rodrigo Lopez said in June after Sacramento beat MLS’s biggest team, LA Galaxy, in the US Open Cup quarterfinals. the oldest knockout tournament in the country.

On Wednesday, he and his teammates travel to Florida to take on another MLS team, Orlando City SC, in the final of this competition. The odds will still be against them. No lower-level team in the country has managed this far since 2008, and before that, no such team has managed to win since 1999.

On the way to the finals, Sacramento had to beat three MLS teams in a row, including the aforementioned neighbors from California. These sorts of races are now rallying around a game of many in the city based on the common adage: if you can’t join them, beat them.

Except that it’s easy to say after the fact. Less than half a year ago, when the Republic launched its 2022 campaign, no one would have thought they would go this far, especially so soon.

Sacramento Republic Football Club fans from the Tower Bridge Battalion cheerleaders watch the US Open Cup semi-finals against Sporting Kansas City at Heart Health Park. Photograph: Erin Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images

After their team finished near last place after the MLS expansion fiasco, team president Todd Dunivant and head coach Mark Briggs allowed over 20 first team players to leave the club and brought in the same number of new faces in one off-season. .

“At the start of the season, I only had five (returning) names on my board,” Briggs said, reflecting on what it was like to put together a brand new team. “You look at other teams at the top of our league and it just doesn’t happen.”

Working at a lower level club, the two former players – Dunivann, a titled US champion, and Briggs, an English journeyman – had to be astute in recruiting. They couldn’t just spend more on upgrading, so instead they focused on deliberation.

“We felt like we lacked leadership in the group last year,” Danivan said. In addition to using more data and analytics to identify “winner” type players who may not stand out to the naked eye, he said he and Briggs wanted to create a more unified dressing room. “An important key to our current run has been attracting the right guys with certain personality traits.”

“Unity,” “protect a teammate,” and “rely on each other” are phrases that are often heard in Sacramento practice these days. These may be cliché values ​​that every coach loves to uphold and preach, but here they have been empirically tested.

“Luckily for me…we started getting results that sparked more energy in the group and sparked even more buy-ins,” Briggs said when asked how his team of 11 rookies were able to get ready for the special cup so quickly. .

Jack Gurr of Sacramento Republic FC carries the ball during the semi-finals of the US Open Cup against Sporting Kansas City. Photograph: Erin Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Before the cup run brought more attention to them, his team was in the spotlight at USL. There was no reason to single them out as an exemplary lower-level team. But now everyone around him is suddenly asking him for the secrets of the trade.

“Yes, you need to have a clear idea of ​​what you want to do as a team, but in our game, you also need a bit of luck,” said Briggs. He doesn’t lose sight of the fact that magical races like Sacramento or, say, Leicester City winning the English Premier League in 2016 are anomalies for some reason.

But neither is the grandeur of the moment, which he says is “a dream come true.” When the Republics start against Orlando on Wednesday, they will probably play the biggest game in Sacramento sports history.

This is not just hyperbole. The only other major sports team in the city, the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, have not made the playoffs in over 16 years and have never been as close to winning as the Republic.

To commemorate the occasion, the Republic Owners Group is sending all of its staff to Orlando for the first time in the team’s history. While in Sacramento, even the politicians organized a massive downtown party to watch the game.

Before leaving for Florida, Lopez cooled off on his bold statements about MLS. The club’s talisman is still the Republic’s most influential player at 35, having scored on each of the three teams that have triumphed over MLS rivals. After his career almost over ten years ago he tries to put things in perspective.

He knows that things like multimillion-dollar expansion fees or the introduction of promotion and relegation in American football are out of his and the fans’ control.

“Wherever we end up, whether it’s MLS or USL, I know we’ll still be important in this city,” Lopez said. “Our fans remained passionate and never stopped believing the worst.”

“We have to do it for them.”