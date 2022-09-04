type here...
An outbreak of E. coli, possibly related to Wendy’s disease, has spread to six states.

By printveela editor

A sign in front of a Wendy’s restaurant on August 10, 2022 in Petaluma, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images


A sign in front of a Wendy's restaurant on August 10, 2022 in Petaluma, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

An coli The outbreak, first detected primarily in the Midwest, is growing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases are currently being reported in New York and Kentucky, in addition to those previously reported in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Although the CDC said that a particular source flash was not confirmed, many of the cases reported eating romaine lettuce sandwiches at Wendy’s fast food chain.

There are currently at least 97 outbreak-related illnesses, 43 hospitalizations and no deaths.

In a statementWendy’s said it is fully collaborating with public health authorities and is committed to maintaining food safety and quality standards.

“While the CDC has not yet confirmed that a specific food item is the source of this outbreak, we have taken precautions and removed the salad sandwich from some restaurants,” the company said. “The lettuce we use in our salads is different and not affected by this action.”

The CDC said investigators are working to determine if romaine lettuce was the cause of the outbreak, and if so, whether it was served or sold elsewhere.

The agency said there has been no evidence so far that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores or other restaurants has been linked to the outbreak. Officials also advised people not to stop eating romaine lettuce or stop eating at Wendy’s.

The first disease associated with the outbreak was reported at the end of July, and the age of the cases ranged from three to 94 years.

Most cases were reported in Michigan, with 58 cases reported to the agency.

The CDC said that because many people are recovering from coli infections are untreated and untested, the true number of people getting sick from the outbreak is “probably higher” than the official figures, and the outbreak could be present in more states.

