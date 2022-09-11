type here...
CANADA

An Ontario cancer patient without a bed at a local hospital is stuck in British Columbia.

Brian Wootton is in a hospital in Victoria, British Columbia while waiting for his local hospital in Owen Sound, Ontario. find a bed so that it can be moved. Gray Bruce health officials say the Owen Sound facility has been overwhelmed for weeks. (Laurie Wootton)

An Ontario man with cancer is languishing in a hospital in British Columbia because his local hospital has no free bed.

Brian Wootton seemed healthy when he and his wife set off on a planned three-week trip to the West Coast in June. But he fell ill, was admitted to the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia, and was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s T-cell lymphoma.

More than two weeks ago, Royal Jubilee petitioned to be transferred to Gray Bruce Health Services in Owen Sound, Ontario. — the major hospital closest to his home — but he’s still in Victoria because Owen Sound is overcrowded.

“It was a real nightmare, as you can imagine, spending every day in the hospital and every night alone in a hotel room,” his wife, Laurie Wootton, told CBC News via Zoom from a hospital in Victoria.

“It was an incredibly lonely, frustrating, out of control situation.”

Their plight is yet another example of how overwhelmed Ontario’s hospitals are after summer emergency room closures and record long waiting times for patients. Ford government answered in August with a five-point plan to reduce the number of people in hospitals.

Wootton says her husband’s medical oncologist at Royal Jubilee first contacted Gray Bruce Health Services to arrange an inter-provincial transfer in mid-August.

In late June, Wootton was admitted to the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia and diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s T-cell lymphoma. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

“All paperwork was completed within about two weeks, and so far we have not had any news,” Wootton said. “No one understands why it’s taking so long.”

She said hospital staff in Victoria were “trying hard to get the right people on the phone to make this all happen, but frankly, on the other hand, we seem to be in some kind of administrative hell.”

A spokesperson for Gray Bruce Health System said the Owen Sound hospital is overcrowded every day, many departments are understaffed, and elective surgeries have been delayed in the past two weeks for some patients who may need an overnight stay because there were no available beds. .

  • Can Ontario force transfer patients from hospitals to nursing homes? It’s Complicated

“We are aware of this family’s situation and we are doing everything we can, given our own capacity issues, to support this patient,” Mary Margaret Crapper, head of hospital communications and public relations, said in a statement to CBC. News.

Crapper said the hospital’s first goal is to provide beds for emergency room patients who need hospitalization, but it was unable to accommodate some of them in inpatient units, so they had to stay in the emergency room.

“What makes things even more complicated is that there is a COVID-19 outbreak in one of our medical departments, and until the end of the isolation period, we cannot accept new patients to this department or discharge patients going to another facility, such as a long-term care, she said.

Brian and Laurie Wootton were vacationing in British Columbia when he fell ill and was admitted to the hospital. (Filed)

Natalie Mera, director of the union-backed Ontario Health Coalition, says while the current pressure on the province’s hospitals is unprecedented, it is the result of a long drawdown.

“In this fight for scarce resources, patients are paying a terrible price,” Mehra said in an interview. “This is unfair and the local hospital cannot deal with it. This is a political choice made by our provincial governments.”

Canada has the fewest beds per capita among developed nations, and Ontario has the fewest emergency beds per capita in the country.

  • Bowmanville Hospital Restores Intensive Care Services After Weekly Shutdown Due To Staffing Shortage
  • video

    Paramedics feel pressure as city runs out of ambulances

Wootton says she is frustrated waiting for a bed at the Owen Sound hospital and is worried about what will happen to her husband when he is transferred.

“I know that hospitals are and continue to be under pressure due to the pandemic,” she said.

“This is the first time we need their help and we feel like we’ve been forgotten.”

TELL US YOUR STORY: Email CBC News if you’d like to describe your current experience with Ontario’s overburdened healthcare system.

