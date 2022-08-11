New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A judge sentenced an Oklahoma woman to life in prison after she admitted winning the admiration of a man who was not her husband, then convinced the man to kill her husband.

Christy Evans, 49, was sentenced Wednesday by Pontotoc County District Judge Steven Kessinger, who said she has shown no remorse for her actions, The Oklahoman reported.

In his ruling, Kessinger said Evans planned the murder, provided the weapons and ammunition and let her boyfriend, Khalil Square, 27, of Moore, into her home, where the crime took place.

“As you have testified, actions have consequences,” the judge said Wednesday, according to reports.

In April, Evans pleaded guilty to murdering her husband, David Evans, 50, who she accused of abusing him.

“I was desperate,” she testified at the trial, according to the report. “I wanted to get rid of it. I didn’t know any other way.”

Publicly, David Evans was a Baptist pastor loved by his congregation at Harmony Church in Ada. During the trial, however, it was revealed that Evans lived in seclusion as a swinger who arranged meetings between his wife and other men to father triplets in Oklahoma City, Moore and Norman.

Christy Evans testified that her husband forced her to have sex with between 50 and 100 men. That includes Square, whom she met in that threesome on January 2021.

After a two-day sentencing hearing, prosecutors admitted that the pastor was secretly a “dark, dark person,” but that planning the murder was a crime. Prosecutors claim Christy Evans killed her husband for his $250,000 life insurance policy.

Joey Miskell, Evans’ defense attorney, said Miskell could change his sentence in a year when the judge reviews the case again.

“Her remorse is genuine and has been from the very beginning,” she told reporters, The Oklahoman reported. “I regret the time I met her.

“And you have to understand that she’s endured years of terrible abuse. You don’t just make it go away in days, months, weeks, or even years. And you have to feel like nothing happened to her yet. Counseling, therapy of any kind, To work on these issues of decades of oppression,” she added.

David Evans was fatally shot while sleeping in his home on March 22, 2021.

Moore was charged with first-degree murder and will appear in court on August 27.