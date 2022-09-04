New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Oklahoma man shot and killed a suspected burglar who broke into his Tulsa home early Sunday, according to local reports.

The homeowner told police that a man was entering his home at Brandy Chase Condominiums around 2:00 a.m. when he opened fire, according to FOX23 News.

The alleged burglar was found dead by police at the bottom of a staircase with gunshot wounds.

The attempted burglary and shooting occurred about seven miles south of downtown Tulsa.

Another suspect may have been involved but fled the scene, FOX23 News reported. Anyone with information about this incident can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.