off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 4th

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Oklahoma man shot and killed a suspected burglar who broke into his Tulsa home early Sunday, according to local reports.

The homeowner told police that a man was entering his home at Brandy Chase Condominiums around 2:00 a.m. when he opened fire, according to FOX23 News.

Suspected Florida home intruder shot, killed after waking sleeping residents

The alleged burglar was found dead by police at the bottom of a staircase with gunshot wounds.

An Oklahoma man shot and killed a burglary suspect at the Brandy Chase condominiums in Tulsa early Sunday morning.

An Oklahoma man shot and killed a burglary suspect who broke into a home at Brandy Chase Condominiums in Tulsa early Sunday morning.
(Google Maps)

The attempted burglary and shooting occurred about seven miles south of downtown Tulsa.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Another suspect may have been involved but fled the scene, FOX23 News reported. Anyone with information about this incident can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest.