A murder-suicide involving three boys and their father last week in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show.

Francois Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aaliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, after an argument at the home of the children’s mother, according to documents released this week.

KOKH-TV reported that the boys’ bodies were found on August 6, days after their mother ran away from home.

Francois Littlejohn was distraught over her departure and sent a text to a family member around 4 a.m. threatening to harm the children, police said.

He began live-streaming a video on social media showing a boy sitting in the front seat of the Charger waving a gun, KOKH reported.

After 15 minutes, Oklahoma City police began searching for the vehicle.

A man jogging in the neighborhood spotted the car, with its occupants, and alerted authorities at about 7:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

“At 4:11 a.m., three minutes before police were notified, surveillance video showed Mr. Littlejohn pulling into a neighborhood and parking in the 11300 block of Tremont Lane, where he shot the children before turning the gun on himself,” a police press release said. “Why he chose that location to stop is unknown.”

Police found Francois Littlejohn and three children dead inside the vehicle, KOKH reported.

Francois Littlejohn suffered a gunshot wound that was believed to be self-inflicted while each of the children’s wounds were consistent with homicide, police said.

