An Oklahoma Little Leaguer comforts a pitcher who was hit in the head in a class moment

Tuesday’s Southwest Region championship will mark the end of the road for one of these teams from Pearland, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, to qualify for the Little League World Series.

But regardless of the outcome, both teams have every reason to be proud of themselves One of the best displays of sportsmanship We see that in any baseball game.

With Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis at the plate in the first inning, a pitch from Kaiden Shelton hit Jarvis in the head. Jarvis went down, but was fine to stay in the game – the ball thankfully hit his helmet. Shelton, however, was visibly shaken on the mound and Jarvis noticed that the opposing pitcher needed some help.

He called time out and rushed to the mound to console Shelton.

What a moment.

We could hear Jarvis saying to Shelton, “Hey, you’re doing great.”

It doesn’t get much better than that, and baseball fans understandably appreciate a true moment of sportsmanship.