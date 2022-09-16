New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A woman searching for her missing dog made a gruesome discovery when she stumbled upon the remains of a young Ohio mother missing since 2017, according to a local report.

The woman was looking for her dog in the woods in East Youngstown when she instead found the remains of Amy Hambrick wrapped in fabric, WBKN reported earlier this week, citing a police announcement. Youngstown is located about 65 miles southeast of Cleveland.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office was able to identify Hambrick’s body using dental records and her jawbone, Detective Capt. Jason Simon of the Youngstown Police Department told the outlet. It is not clear how she died.

Simon said the investigation is active.

Arizona police responding to a burglary call found the body, arrested the woman

Hambrick was reported missing in November 2017 after she failed to show up at a friend’s house despite plans to do so, WKBN.com reported. She was 29 years old and had a young daughter who was 10 years old at the time.

Hambrick’s mother, Debbie Dolin, told the news station in 2018 that Amy and her daughter were “like two peas in a pod.”

“She misses her mom so much,” Dolin told WKBN at the time.

Speaking Tuesday, Chief Simon said investigators could not determine how long Hambrick had been dead or when her body was placed in the woods, WBKN reported.

‘Pike County Massacre’ trial: Ohio man reports loss of 8 family members in one day

Simon said police are looking for any information related to the case and will continue to conduct tests on Hambrick’s remains, WKBN reported.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Someone knows what happened,” Simon added.