The main suspect in two Dayton, Ohio, shootings that left four people dead has been taken into custody, police confirmed Saturday.

Stephen Marlowe, 39, was arrested in Kansas by the Lawrence Police Department, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said at a news conference. The suspect was taken into custody around 10 p.m

Porter said local authorities are making arrangements for Marlowe’s extradition.

That ended a multi-state manhunt for Marlowe, who was considered armed and dangerous. A teenage girl and her mother were involved in Friday’s shooting in the Dayton neighborhood.

Eva and Clyde Knox were found dead in their home Friday morning. Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter, Kayla, were also found dead a short time later.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the state in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with Ohio license plates.

Marlowe was charged Friday with four counts of aggravated murder.

On Saturday, before the arraignment, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio issued a federal arrest warrant on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.