An Ohio sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while responding to a shooting at a mobile home park.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran, was shot Sunday morning at a residence in the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in Harmony Township in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive.

Sheriff Burchett broke down in tears as he spoke at a press conference Sunday evening. She said Yates was responding to a 911 call that a woman had entered the residence. When deputies arrived, they opened fire and Yates was hit.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where he later died of his injuries, Burchett said.

Sheriff Burchett asked for prayers for the Yates family and her department.

Video shot by the Dayton Daily News shows a mobile home engulfed in flames with several law enforcement agencies on the scene.

Another deputy was hit in the leg while dodging gunfire – but was not shot, according to the newspaper.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation declined to confirm the incident, saying only that the Clark County Sheriff’s Office had been requested to investigate the shooting at the Harmony Estates mobile home park.