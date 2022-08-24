New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An off-duty New York Police Department officer was seriously injured with a fractured skull during a violent robbery in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The officer was out for a jog before 11 am when he was accosted by three men. The assailants repeatedly stabbed the officer on the head and fled with his mobile phone, keys and wallet. In his wallet were several debit cards and identification cards.

The victim was found unconscious on the street by fellow officers. He was bleeding from his ear and could not speak or stand, police said. When he was searched, no identification was found.

He was admitted to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment. Police said his skull was fractured and his brain was bleeding.

The 48-year-old officer is an 18-year veteran of the NYPD.

After the three suspects attacked the officer, they drove off in a black Honda sedan. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, the largest police union representing NYPD officers, called out the justice system for failing to keep criminals off the streets in response to the violent attack.

PBA President Patrick J. “As we pray tonight at the bedside of our wounded brother, police officers in this city are searching for the cowards who did this to him,” Lynch said in a statement. “Make no mistake: we will find them. But we’ll also need the rest of the justice system to do their job, too. This is what happens when our leaders refuse to hold criminals accountable – not even a police officer can walk these streets safely. “

According to the New York Post, New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited the injured policeman at the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Police believe Tuesday’s attack may be connected to a recent robbery in New York City.

About 20 robberies have been committed in the city by three men who forcibly took items from the victim before fleeing in a black Honda sedan driven by a fourth man.

Police released pictures of the three alleged attackers on social media on Tuesday night.