An octogenarian spent 8 hours in an ambulance with a broken back

A man from outaue says that due to a lack of free beds, his 82-year-old mother spent eight hours in intensive care due to a back injury.

According to relatives of Geraldine Simard, the care the elderly woman receives is a direct result of a shortage of staff that is hurting hospitals in western Quebec and a shortage of free beds.

Michael Simard, her son, said even the paramedics asked if the family wanted to take her to the emergency room.

“I was wondering why they keep asking us about it? And the reason was the waiting period,” he told Radio-Canada in English.

“We were told that [at the] Gatineau [Hospital]that’s six hours of waiting while you’re in an ambulance, on a stretcher, before you even get to the hospital.”

Instead, she was taken to Papineau Hospitalwhere she sat for hours in a reclining chair with spinal fractures due to osteoporosis.

Geraldine Simard remained in the hospital from Tuesday to Thursday, and only on the last day of her life was she provided with a normal bed. Prior to that, his mother remained in the hallways of the hospital, Michael said.

Michael Simard’s mother is now at Wakefield Memorial Hospital. (Patrick Louis/Radio Canada)

“I kept begging them that she didn’t deserve this, that at her age and after everything she gave to society, we should treat our seniors a little better than this,” Michael said.

On Friday, Geraldine was transferred to Wakefield Memorial Hospital, about 50 minutes from her home. While the family was delighted that the 82-year-old woman would get a room, her 92-year-old husband had a hard time as he only visited his wife once since she moved.

According to Michael, she also had to spend more than a day with a bandage stained with feces, as none of the nurses had time to change it.

Abnormally high occupancy: health officials

By email, Outaouais Integrated Center for Health and Human Services (CISSS) said the occupancy rate was abnormally high during the woman’s visit to the emergency room. It states that transferring someone to another hospital is a common practice and is usually done with the consent of the patient.

But this explanation does not satisfy Outaouais Union of Health Professionals, a trade union of medical workers of the region.

“This is not what we would like to see,” said union president Karine D’Auteuil in French.

D’Auteuil wants the patient-to-nurse ratio law implemented and working conditions improved to support staff who are already at their limit.

Paul Brunet, head of the Quebec Council for Patient Protection, agrees that something needs to happen.

“We are in a crisis,” he said. “But, unfortunately for the system, we had a crisis summer. [and holidays] before.”

Geraldine Simard had to wait eight hours in a reclining chair in the emergency room. (Presented by Michael Simard)

Some said that stiff competition from Ontario only exacerbated the shortage of manpower in western Quebec. with better working conditions and wages pulling away skilled workers.

But earlier this summer, several hospitals in the Ottawa area closed their emergency rooms due to a lack of staff. they might need to do it again .

The Quebec minister in charge of Outaouais, Mathieu Lacombe, was unavailable for questions from Radio-Canada.

Michael Simard hopes CAQ chief François Legault will heed his requests for better health care. He said his mother needed better care now, not two years from now.

“What worries me the most is the people who are stuck in the hospital, in [Papineau] and Gatineau in the hallway, in an emergency where you can’t push the emergency button,” he said. – Who will stand up for them? Who will be their voice if they have no family?”