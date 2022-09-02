An Oath Keepers attorney was arrested in Texas on charges related to the January 6 Capitol breach

Sorrell, 43, is serving as president of Oath Keepers.

A lawyer for Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that has been under investigation by federal authorities since the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the attack.

Kelly Sorrell, who is the general counsel of the anti-government group, was arrested Thursday morning in Junction, Texas, about 60 miles west of Fredericksburg, the US attorney’s office said. She is charged with conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings, obstruction of official proceedings, entering a restricted building and tampering with documents, according to the indictment announced Thursday.

Sorrell made his initial court appearance Thursday in federal court in Austin, but future proceedings will take place in Washington, D.C.

Sorrell, 43, has been acting as president of Oath Keepers since the arrest of its leader and founder Stuart Rhodes in January. Sorrell told The Associated Press last year that, when FBI agents seized her phone as part of the investigation, she had no knowledge of or involvement in the Capitol breach. She called the seizure of her phone “immoral” and the investigation a “witch hunt”.

Sorrell was photographed with Rhodes outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and was present at the Underground Garage meeting the night before the riot that is the focus of investigators. At the meeting were Rhodes and Enrique Terrio, the former chairman of the Pride Boys, who was separately charged with conspiracy to commit treason along with other members of the extremist group, which describes itself as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists”.

According to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 uprising, Oath Keepers began planning to prevent a peaceful transfer of power immediately after the Nov. 3, 2020 election when Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump.

Rhodes and four co-defendants are scheduled for trial beginning Sept. 26 on treason conspiracy charges. Prosecutors have accused Rhodes and his militia group of conspiring for weeks to block the transfer of power, buying weapons, organizing military-style training and planning war plans.

Rhodes has said there was no plot to attack the Capitol and that his communications prior to January 6, 2021, were about providing security to right-wing figures such as Roger Stone or preparing for an attack by left-wing activists.

Sorrell told The Associated Press that federal agents who seized her phone last year gave her a search warrant they said was related to a treason plot investigation. However, the indictment against Sorrell announced Thursday does not include a charge of treasonous conspiracy.

More than 860 people have been arrested nationwide for crimes related to the Capitol riots, with more than 260 individuals charged with assault or obstructing law enforcement. One Austin man has so far pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and four others arrested in Travis County are still facing charges.

