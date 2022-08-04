New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The mixed martial artist, who witnessed the attack in New York City last week, immediately joined in to subdue the attacker, he said on social media.

Trained in boxing, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Ro Malabanan used his skills to take down a man who was allegedly attacking people in Manhattan’s Soho shopping district last Wednesday, he shared in a video on social media.

“My jiu-jitsu instincts just kicked in. I jumped on his back,” Malabanan said in a video shared with his followers. “That’s when he tried to tackle me – but for those of you who know – the position of the seatbelt pulled him down to the floor and I immediately grabbed his back and pinned him to the floor.”

Malabanan, 44, who has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and a yellow belt in judo, was on his way to his boxing class when the incident came to light, he told the New York Post.

The New York City box cutter attack was caught on video in the heart of the tourist capital

“Play stupid games and win stupid prizes. This guy attacked six people before I got to him,” he added.

In the video, the New York City resident said he saw Samuel Frazier, 28, punching a man “in the face.” Malabanan said he watched the man closely, so he could defend himself if the man attacked him.

He then checked on the victim and asked him if he was okay. The man said he wasn’t and other people rushed to check on them, he said.

At this time, Malabanan said people told him that the man had killed many people and that they planned to bring him to justice.

“I was like, OK, I’m down,” Malabanan said.

New York City store locks spam in plastic case during crime spike

The MMA-trained Malabanan then ran after the alleged assailant, who was “about a block away,” and pinned him to the ground.

Other people in the area, who claimed to be Frazier’s, circled the men and tried to hit Frazier as Malabanan restrained him, but Malabanan told them to stop and call the police, he said.

According to an Instagram video, the incident happened in front of the Converse store on Broadway.

Two NYPD officers eventually arrived and arrested Frazier. The New York Police Department later revealed that Frazier killed at least two people, including a 50-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

Many people responded to the video with messages of encouragement and praised Malabanan’s bravery.

“Wow! Good job man! Stay safe,” said one user. “Hero,” commented the others.

Malabanan encouraged his followers to be alert and stay safe.

“Just another day,” he said. “There are a lot of crazies on the streets right now, so please be careful. They’ll beat you right up. They’ll take their frustrations out.”