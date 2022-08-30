New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A A man from North Hollywood He was arrested in March on charges of alleged organized retail theft and later released on bail.

Cesar Daniel Cabrera Jr., 20, is charged Assault on a child and child abuse with the possibility of great bodily harm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on August 26.

Prosecutors added non-bail enhancements to the case, though it’s unclear whether District Attorney George Gascon, when he takes office in 2020, will allow the sentence increase after barring them in non-violent cases.

Gascon’s office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

“The physical abuse of this young child is appalling. It is unconscionable that the alleged perpetrator is the child’s father,” the district attorney said in a statement last week. “The harm caused in this case warrants the filing of special charges. My office is committed to holding the abuser accountable and protecting our children.”

A police report states that the 14-month-old boy suffered brain and head injuries as a result of the alleged abuse on March 22. Cabrera, his biological father, allegedly confessed to the crime in an interview with police.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station and court records, Cabrera and Samantha Emseralda Melarrabina, 18, are accused of stealing $6,000 worth of Lululemon clothing on two separate occasions in January and again in February.

The 20-year-old was arrested in March and charged with three counts of burglary and one count of organized retail theft, county records show.

Both of them Bail posted – $100,000 for Melrarbina and $120,000 for Cabrera – in March.

The alleged attack on Cabrera’s toddler took place on March 22.

Both the Los Angeles Police Department, which is actively investigating the abuse incident, and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department could not comment on the case.

Cabrera is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on September 13 and have a preliminary hearing in the burglary case on September 22.