New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A chief with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department apologized from the witness box Tuesday to Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester after the office handled a complaint that they shared gruesome photos of their loved ones’ remains at a bar, according to a report.

Vanessa Bryant’s husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant Their daughter, Gianna, 13, Christopher Chester’s wife, Sarah Chester, their daughter, Peyton, also, 13, and five others were killed in the collision on Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester sued Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy over the photos, and a civil trial is currently underway in US District Court.

Chief Jorge Valdez said he learned for the first time during questioning Tuesday that no one from Los Angeles County had apologized to Christopher Chester for the violation, Law & Crime reported.

Vanessa Bryant sobs and witnesses her way out of a Los Angeles courtroom

He looked directly at Chester and Vanessa Bryant, who were sitting side by side at the plaintiff’s table, and offered his “deepest sympathy.”

“Can you think of a single reason why you couldn’t go to Orange County and look him in the eye and apologize?” asked Jerry Jackson, Chester’s attorney.

Kobe Bryant’s gruesome photos shared for ‘gossip’: lawyers

Valdez, who was responsible for fielding an inquiry from a Los Angeles Times reporter in February 2020 for an article originally reported on the sharing of unauthorized crash site photos, replied, “No, sir.”

He wrote in an email to a reporter that due to “sensitive reasons” to air a story on the matter, the department “is responsible for personally contacting family members and advising them of the details of your allegations.”

But attorneys for the plaintiffs said they only learned the photos of their loved ones’ remains were being shared as “visual gossip” after reading the Los Angeles Times story. No one from the department contacted them.

Valdez appeared to mislead reporters that she didn’t know a citizen had filed a complaint after Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Cruz saw him sharing the images at a bar. Law and Crime reported that an investigation has already started on the chief’s complaint.

In testimony earlier Tuesday, sheriff’s deputy Michael Russell admitted he “made a very heinous mistake” when he sent gruesome images of the remains to another off-duty deputy while playing the video game “Call of Duty.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I am very sorry for that, sir,” said Russell. At least eight first responders are accused of taking photos at the crash site and showing them to others.

Vanessa Bryant is expected to take the stand this week.