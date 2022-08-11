An Iranian national has been charged in an assassination plot targeting Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton

WASHINGTON – A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been charged in an assassination-for-hire plot targeting former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, Justice Department officials said Wednesday.

Federal indictments were unsealed against Shahram Porsafi, who allegedly tried to arrange Bolton’s assassination in retaliation for the 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq.

The US launched an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani

Iran vows to avenge killing of scientist credited with masterminding past covert nuclear weapons program

According to federal prosecutors, Porsafi, attempting to pay a US contact $300,000 to carry out the plot, did not know that the stranger served as an informant for US authorities. .

The Department of Justice has a grave duty to protect our citizens from hostile governments that seek to harm or kill them,” said Matthew G. Olson, chief assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “This is not the first time we have specifically targeted individuals on US soil. Iranian plots to retaliate have been exposed and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt each of these efforts.”

Bolton thanked the judges’ officials, including the FBI, for uncovering the threat and the Iranian operatives for discovering the plot, and the Secret Service for assuring his protection as the plot unfolded. .

“Not much can be said publicly right now, but one point is indisputable: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists and enemies of the United States,” Bolton said in a statement. “Their radical, anti-American aims remain unchanged; their commitments are futile; and their global threat is growing.”

Prosecutors alleged that the plot unfolded in October 2021, when Porsafi contacted a US man the operative had met online, and demanded someone take Bolton’s photographs for a book project.

The U.S. contact, identified in court documents as “Individual A,” then connected Porsafi to an associate who served as a confidential source for U.S. authorities.

Beginning in early November 2021 and continuing through April 2022, prosecutors allege Porsafi engaged the source in discussions about the plot, first offering the former national security official $250,000 to “take down” — an amount that was later “negotiated” to $300,000. will come

Porsafi also reportedly said he had another “job” for the source that would pay $1 million.

Later that month, according to court documents, the source sought Porsafi’s help in locating Bolton, and the Iranian operative allegedly provided Bolton’s Washington, DC, work address.

A search of Poursafi’s online accounts later revealed “screenshots of a map application showing a street view of the former national security adviser’s office.” A notation attached to the screenshot indicates that Porsafi was communicating from Tehran, Iran.

“Poursafi told (the source) that it didn’t matter how the killing was done, but his ‘group’ would need video confirmation of the target’s death,” prosecutors said.

Discussions continued for weeks, as Porsafi reportedly pressed a source on the timing of the attack.

Three days before Christmas, Porsafi allegedly sent the source a photograph showing two plastic bags containing stacks of US currency with a handwritten note bearing the source’s name and the date, “22.12.2021”.

At one point, Porsafi allegedly noted that he had been pressured to carry out the attack, expressing concern that “if it is not carried out soon, (Porsafi) and (the source) will be hired.”

Jack Sullivan, the Biden administration’s national security adviser, warned Iran against any further action.

“If Iran were to attack any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve or have previously served in the United States, Iran would face serious consequences,” Sullivan said. “We will continue to bring to bear the full resources of the US government to protect Americans.”

US authorities have warned for more than a decade that Iran, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in particular, is sending operatives to the US to plot terrorist attacks, assassinations and assassinations.

In response, the US put the IRGC on it “Foreign Terrorist Organizations” liIn 2019, as part of the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran by then-President Donald Trump. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden finalized his decision to place the IRGC on a terrorist blacklist despite pressure from some lawmakers, who said it further complicated international efforts to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In October 2011, the The Justice Department indicted the two men A criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York charged Mansor Arababsiyar, a 56-year-old naturalized US citizen with both Iranian and US passports, and Ghulam Shakuri in an alleged conspiracy to kill Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US. An Iran-based member of Iran’s Quds Force, a special operations unit of the IRGC that US counterterrorism officials say sponsors and promotes terrorist activities abroad.

The plot was disrupted by federal authorities before it could be implemented.

Two years later, Arabsier was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for conspiring with Iranian military officers to assassinate the Saudi ambassador.

In October 2015, US authorities arrested Lebanese-French national Iman Kobesi in Atlanta for arranging the sale of thousands of weapons, including military assault rifles, machine guns and sniper rifles, to criminal groups in Iran and Lebanon, including Hezbollah. A designated terrorist organization that often serves as a proxy fighting force for the IRGC.

In 2017, the The FBI arrested two men from New York and Michigan, Ali Quraani and Samer al-Debek, on charges of engaging in terrorist activities on US soil on behalf of Hezbollah and its military wing, the Islamic Jihad Organization. When Kurani was indicted in May 2019, a top prosecutor in New York said “his chilling mission was to help obtain weapons and gather intelligence about possible targets in the US for future Hezbollah terrorist attacks.”

Some of the targets Kourani surveyed included JFK Airport and law enforcement facilities in New York City, including the federal building at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, Jeffrey S. Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at the time. “Today, Kourani has been rightfully convicted of his crimes in a courthouse standing in the shadow of one of his potential targets,” Berman said.

And last month there was an alleged operative Arrested with loaded AK-47, pursuing Brooklyn-based journalist and Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad. A year earlier, four members of an alleged Iranian spy network were charged with plotting Elinjad’s kidnapping.