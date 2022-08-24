New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Iowa man was arrested in April 2021 on charges of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed a woman and then placed her head on a stick in a park.

Nathan James Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody Friday in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury.

Detectives allege he referenced the murder in a social media message and drew a “satanic goat head in the shape of a pentagram” with a number indicating a brutal murder, according to the criminal complaint.

Gilmore told police he picked up a woman matching Bradbury’s description from the Cerro Gordon County Jail on April 6, 2021. He initially said he dropped her off at a house in Mason City, but later allegedly changed stories and dropped her off five blocks from the jail.

A teenager’s skull was found at Greenbelt River Trail Park on July 12, 2021, about three months after the murder.

Bradbury was reported missing in February of this year by her family, who said they had not heard from her since April 2021. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify the skull as Bradbury’s using DNA and dental records provided by her. She was reported missing by her family a week later.

Additional human remains of Bradbury were found along the trail in April 2022. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

After Gilmore said he left Bradbury on April 6, 2021, he told police he went to work and returned home that evening. GPS coordinates keep him in the park, detectives alleged in the complaint.

“GPS records obtained from Gilmore’s Facebook account indicate that on April 6, 2021, Gilmore’s Facebook account was active in the northwest portion of Greenbelt River Trail Park at approximately 7:21 a.m. and active in the southeast portion of Greenbelt River Trail Park at approximately 8:37 p.m. ,” the complaint said.

Gilmore later threatened in a text message to his ex-girlfriend’s friend that the man “looked like the body found outside Michelle.”

Detectives searched Gilmore’s home on Friday and found a drawing that “depicted the head of a satanic goat in the shape of a pentagram with what appeared to be blood spat on it.”

The numbers written on the drawing referred to Bradbury’s death. Detectives believe the “04-06” dates back to April 6, the day Bradbury was killed. The numbers, “43.3, -92.8,” are supposedly the park’s abbreviated GPS coordinates.

Gilmore is being held in the Mitchell County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney available to speak on his behalf.